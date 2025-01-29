New details emerge in investigation into legendary drag queen Heklina’s death

Nearly two years after the death of legendary San Francisco drag queen Heklina, her friends believe her case has been largely ignored by the police due to homophobic bias.

Close friend and fellow drag performer Peaches Christ (Joshua Grannell) discovered Heklina’s body in a flat they were sharing in London on April 3, 2023, but there hasn’t been any significant news to come from the police investigation into her death until now.

The London police have released CCTV surveillance footage of three men leaving the Soho flat early in the morning on the day Heklina — whose birth name was Stefan Grygelko — was found and are asking for the men who appear in the video to come forward with any information they have about the drag performer’s death.

Peaches Christ told the San Francisco Chronicle that she was shocked to learn about the video footage and thinks that the London police haven’t fully investigated the case because of anti-LGBTQ+ bias.

“What I believe happened is so upsetting. I’ve been keeping my mouth shut for all this time and trying to have some sort of reconciliation with an official autopsy report or certificate of death that says how she died, and two years later, I still don’t have that,” Peaches Christ said in an interview with the Chronicle. “The lack of closure and my anger is indescribable.”

At the time of her death, the 55-year-old queen was rehearsing for an upcoming two-week run of the musical parody Mommy Dearest at the Soho Theatre alongside Peaches Christ. The two were sharing an apartment and spending their time preparing for the show.

Peaches Christ said she returned to their Soho flat on Monday after spending the weekend at a nearby hotel while Heklina arranged a sexual encounter. When Peaches Christ came to pick up Heklina, the front door was ajar, and she found her in the living room and still wearing drag.

“When Heklina was found by me, she was in drag in a very compromising position,” Peaches Christ said. “I think the bias started happening from the moment she was found. This was considered a dismissed case from the moment we started going down this road.”