25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's embarrassingly incoherent Joe Rogan interview

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC; lev radon/Shutterstock
In a likely attempt to curry favor with young male voters, Donald Trump was interviewed on The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday, where he spent three hours spewing a confusing mix of word salad, anti-trans hate, xenophobia, and election denial conspiracy theories. It was a rambling mess, but the internet immediately came through with the funniest jokes roasting the former president.
Trump’s long-winded, meandering answers to even simple questions were often unintelligible or confusing, but that didn’t stop him from bragging about his ability to “weave” through multiple topics, claiming that only “the right people” can follow him, The Advocate reported.
During the marathon interview, the MAGA leader fell back on his well-worn rhetoric about undocumented immigrants and prisoners getting taxpayer-funded “transgender operations,” rampant human trafficking due to open borders, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and his desire to replace income taxes with tariffs despite economists largely agreeing this is a terrible idea.
There was also a bizarre sidetrack about wanting to be a “whale psychiatrist” when talking about the environment. We want to tell him to go be a whale psychiatrist — whatever that is — and leave our democracy alone, but that's probably tantamount to animal cruelty.
That’s three hours of our life we’ll never get back again, but that just means that we rotted our brains so you don’t have to. Although Trump slipping and saying he lost the election when talking about how It was supposedly rigged almost made listening to the drivel worth it.
Now, instead of putting yourself through the torture of listening to Joe Rogan and Trump for hours on end, you can just scroll through to see the funniest reactions to this podcast abomination!