14 Celebrity Moms Who Love Their Queer Kids

Chaz Bono has been very open about his transition to the media since the late 2000s, and Cher has made her feelings throughout the process public as well. Though she originally struggled with Chaz's identity, she's now a very supportive ally and loving parent. As she explained to Britain's Sunday Times, "For the people who don’t understand it I try to help them understand, by saying, you know, ‘I just love being a woman so much, but if I woke up tomorrow and I was a man I couldn’t function. And that’s the only way to describe it to someone who doesn’t understand."

We hope her words continue to reach a wide range of folks who need to hear this!