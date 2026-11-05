HAYLA teases debut EDC Orlando set, thanks LGBTQ+ community for continued support

HAYLA's star is on the rise!
The powerhouse singer has had monumental moments spent at festivals throughout this year. In May, she celebrated her birthday with her first headlining set at EDC Las Vegas. Two months later, she celebrated her latest album's release with LGBTQ+ community by performing at the WorldPride Music Festival in Amsterdam.
Her sophomore record, DARK, focuses on softer sounds and tough themes such as loss, mourning, and grief. Fans may know and love her for upbeat EDM songs, but her new album is a strong personal reflection on who she is an artist.
"I really hope this resonates! I've such a fan of music myself, so to see people connect and make their own memories is amazing. My new album is about a lot of grief and heartbreak, but it's helped me on my healing journey. It was something I had to write. I'm not saying goodbye to dance, but this body of work comes from the heart," HAYLA tells Pride.
Even though her album just recently dropped, HAYLA is already back in the studio teasing more bangers to come in the near future. She's already picking up momentum by securing another exciting performance at EDC Orlando. This is her debut set at the very inclusive festival.
"There might be some more collaborations! I'm so excited to get out there and do more performances. Traveling is one of the best things we can do for ourselves. I'm going to be bringing more dance elements. The dance song I've really enjoyed singing is 'FADED' with Nelly Furtado. I'm still pinching myself! I can't believe it actually happened."
HAYLA's discography is filled with plenty of upbeat songs that fit perfect at the inclusive and positive nature at EDC Orlando. Although she's performed at a slew of Pride festivals this year as well, HAYLA is happy to give back to the LGBTQ+ community at such a pivotal year for her career.
"Everyone should be loved, respected, seen, and protected. It means so much to me to be part of the festival. I'm sending love to everybody! It's an honor to be invited on stage. Everybody's individualness is the best thing about them. Go forth. Be yourself. Thank you for following me on this journey. Happy Pride everybody!"
DARK is streaming everywhere now. Learn more about EDC Orlando by visiting the official website here.