HAYLA teases debut EDC Orlando set, thanks LGBTQ+ community for continued support

Now, Firstman is taking full creative control in his new A24 queer film Club Kid. He wrote, directed, and stars in his feature-film directorial debut, which features him as a New York City party promoter who discovers he has a 10-year-old son. As a result, he raises his child through a queer lens surrounded by his chosen family.

“The community aspect of the movie bled into the community aspect of my life. I’ve yearned for the true sense of community my entire life. I’ve always wanted to be part of a gang or a crew. We are this crew and this family with such soft edges! We have such love for each other. I think that’s resonating with people and they can feel the love that was poured into this movie,” Firstman tells Out.

Firstman's character, Peter, largely spends time with queer people in his everyday life, including an incredible support system made up of transgender women. It was Firstman's priority to authentically depict a raw group dynamic that proudly featured the dolls, including Miss Benny and Alaska Riley.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of something that feels very honest. We’re not putting on a spectacle for people. This is a snapshot of us. You can come party too if you want. It gives people a little peak into a life they don’t always see all the time," Benny says.

"My little trans cousin in Florida actually messaged me the other day on Facebook and told me they have a plan to go see it on opening night with all of their friends. My aunt reached out to me and was like, 'You have no idea how much this means to them.' It's extremely special. I was very moved by Jordan allowing three trans women to be part of this vehicle. Jordan takes us seriously and this movie will take the dolls more seriously," Riley adds.

Beyond the dolls, queer actress Cara Delevingne portrays a crucial role in Peter's support system as well. She plays Sophie, an underground party business partner who helps him navigate his chaotic lifestyle and sudden newfound parenthood.

"Whether you're queer or not, chosen family is so important. Especially as a queer person, most people grow up in a family where they don’t feel good enough or something is wrong with them. When you go out and find like-minded people, it’s an incredible thing. This movie is so real. You forget you're watching a movie almost," Delevingne says.

Club Kid has already received overwhelming critical acclaim, debuting with a perfect 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews. Audiences are calling it one of the best films of the year, praising its unique blend of hilarious, sharp humor and deeply affecting emotional depth.

"This is my first project in a lot of ways. It's the first time I’ve gotten to say what I need to say as the true creator. This feels like my stamp. I fought for every decision in this movie creatively and visually. I fought for references most people won’t understand. That was really important to me. Our community is so deeply funny and so aware of culture," Firstman says.

"The movie is about self and identity. Peter finds out he has a kid, but [his son] is a mirror and he discovers that he has a kid in him that he’s never really looked after. That’s how he learns how to be a dad. Isn’t that the most beautiful lesson? It’s all about human connection. I have never been proud to be part of something," Delevingne adds.

Following a historic blue wave during the 2026 midterm elections, the cast and crew hopes films like Club Kid are coming at a crucial time to breathe new life into the LGBTQ+ community and shut down any haters who are trying to silence queer voices.

"This film is about love and how love transforms us and how it can change us. You never know when it’s going to happen. You can change and you can grow. You don’t have to be stuck in one place. Open your heart up to love changing you and making you a better person. We change so we can change others. It’s a very humanist message. I believe in people," Firstman says.

"Why are you taking anyone’s joy? It doesn’t make sense to me. I also believe that people who are homophobic are gay. I just believe that! Homophobia is also tied into misogyny deep down. It messes with people’s idea of gender, masculine are feminine, lesbians are masculine… it’s misogyny. Just pay attention to enjoying your life! Shouldn’t we just be kind to other humans? If we have a purpose, it’s to spread joy and spread love," Delevingne adds.

Club Kid hits theaters in the United States today. Check out the trailer below!