 
Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meet Cain Culto — the sexy Colombian singer showing plenty of skin online

The gay vocalist is proudly expressing his sexuality through his music.

Cain Cultoplay icon

Cain Culto

Xinger Xanger
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 04 2025 / 6:34 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

There's a new hottie taking over the music scene!

Cain Culto is the latest viral sensation as his catchy tunes and sexy clips are fully embracing queer culture.

Quite literally, the handsome singer is rocking a jockstrap, sniffing poppers, and freely dancing in his vibrant music videos while also tapping into his Colombian roots.

The star grew up in both Kentucky and Florida in a very religious household, so music has proven to be the escapism he's needed to love the skin he's in.

"For so much of my life, I was ashamed of my femininity, sexuality, and even just my anger. With my music, I'm just not editing myself. We all have our journey of overcoming our show. My healing journey has been wherever things were suppressed, it's about expression. If it makes me feel confident, I'm going to dress that way," Culto tells PRIDE.

 

 

Culto has recently taken off on TikTok with his raunchy new single "KFC Santería," which serves as an ode to his upbringing while also celebrating everything that makes him unapologetically queer.

"We are creating culture! As artists, we get to paint that narrative for ourselves. That's what queerness is about. We create our own language and visuals. That's what motivates me to create."

The sky is certainly the limit and Culto is ready to push the gay agenda even further with his debut EP expected to drop later this year.

Fans can follow Cain Culto on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

tiktokcelebritiesentertainmentmenmusicvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Cain Culto
Interviews

Meet Cain Culto — the sexy Colombian singer showing plenty of skin online

Tom Holland at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Celebrities

Tom Holland's sexy & tight 'Spider-Man' suit is making gays go feral

gay straight besties Jonathan Gregg and Tom Felix
News

One is straight. The other is gay. Together, these best friends are reimagining masculinity

© Equal Entertainment LLC