Meet Cain Culto — the sexy Colombian singer showing plenty of skin online

There's a new hottie taking over the music scene!
Cain Culto is the latest viral sensation as his catchy tunes and sexy clips are fully embracing queer culture.
Quite literally, the handsome singer is rocking a jockstrap, sniffing poppers, and freely dancing in his vibrant music videos while also tapping into his Colombian roots.
The star grew up in both Kentucky and Florida in a very religious household, so music has proven to be the escapism he's needed to love the skin he's in.
"For so much of my life, I was ashamed of my femininity, sexuality, and even just my anger. With my music, I'm just not editing myself. We all have our journey of overcoming our show. My healing journey has been wherever things were suppressed, it's about expression. If it makes me feel confident, I'm going to dress that way," Culto tells PRIDE.
Culto has recently taken off on TikTok with his raunchy new single "KFC Santería," which serves as an ode to his upbringing while also celebrating everything that makes him unapologetically queer.
"We are creating culture! As artists, we get to paint that narrative for ourselves. That's what queerness is about. We create our own language and visuals. That's what motivates me to create."
The sky is certainly the limit and Culto is ready to push the gay agenda even further with his debut EP expected to drop later this year.
