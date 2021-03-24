Glee Cast to Reunite for Naya Rivera Tribute at the GLAAD Awards

The tribute marks the 10 year anniversary of Santana Lopez coming out as a lesbian on the show.

The cast of Glee, Ryan Murphy's beloved high school, musical TV series that became a worldwide phenomenon, is all set to reunite at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Taking place virtually on April 8, castmates Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz are coming together for a special tribute to the late Naya Rivera, who tragically passed last year.

The tribute marks the 10 year anniversary of Rivera's Glee character, Santana Lopez, coming out as a lesbian. According to a release, it will honor that legacy "and spotlight the character’s impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television."

Demi Lovato, who appeared on season 5 of the show and played Lopez's girlfriend, will introduce the tribute. Glee has been nominated six times for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning in 2010 and 2011.

The GLAAD Media Awards will be hosted by Niecy Nash.

Catch the award ceremony on April 8 at 8pm ET on GLAAD's YouTube channel, then 10pm ET on Hulu!