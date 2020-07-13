Glee Cast & Fans Mourn Naya Rivera After Her Passing

Her former castmates and fans from all over the world shared tributes and condolences online.

On the seventh anniversary of her Glee castmate Cory Monteith's death, police recovered the body of 33-year-old actress and singer Naya Rivera, who went missing last week during a boating trip with her son in a Southern California lake.

Rivera went missing on July 8 in Ventura County's Lake Piru. Her 4-year-old son Josey was found sleeping on the boat Rivera rented hours after it was supposed to be returned. When authorities interviewed Josey, he told them his mommy went swimming and never came back up. He was wearing his life vest while an adult-size one was found in the boat. Friends and family expected the worst and spent the last five days searching for her whereabouts.

Officials found her body this morning, and police believe Rivera spent her last remaining energy getting her son back on the boat.

Rivera was most known for her role as Santana Lopez, a groundbreaking lesbian character in the hit TV show Glee. Earlier this morning, some of the Glee castmates gathered along the lake with Rivera's family for what looks like a prayer.

A truly heartbreaking situation, fans are mourning Rivera by sharing how she touched their lives, reliving emotional moments from Glee, including the heartbreaking rendition of "If I Die Young" she sang for Montieth, and more. Castmates Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, and more have also shared their thoughts:

May she rest in peace.