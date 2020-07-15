Naya Rivera's Glee Character Helped Demi Lovato With Her Sexuality

"The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me."

More and more people are paying tribute to the late actress and singer Naya Rivera after her body was recovered earlier this week following a tragic boating trip at Southern California's Lake Piru.

One of those people sending their condolences is out pop icon Demi Lovato, who is opening up about how Naya's role as lesbian character Santana Lopez on FOX's fan-favorite musical teen dramedy series Glee helped make waves in her life—and the lives of countless other closeted queer girls who wanted to feel seen.

"RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee," the 27-year-old, who publicly came out in 2017, wrote on social media tributes to her friend and former castmate. "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time."

Demi played the recurring role of Dani, Santana's girlfriend while she was taking a break from Brittany (Heather Morris), on Glee's fifth (and penultimate) season from 2013-2014.

While authorities were searching for Rivera's whereabouts last week, Demi sent out words of encouragement and positivity in the hopes that she would be found.

After days of searching, authorities found Naya's body early Monday morning. The actress was 33 years old at the time of her passing, and she leaves behind a 4-year-old son named Josey.