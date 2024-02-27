'Dancing on Ice's Colin Grafton just came out as gay

This sexy ice skater is out and proud!
Dancing on Ice star Colin Grafton is finally opening up about his sexuality after keeping it a secret for years.
The 32-year-old professional figure skater — who once competed for Team USA — came out to his family and close friends when he was 24 but is only now coming out publicly. “It’s been a long journey but now I am proud of myself and I’m proud of my sexual orientation and I want to let other people know that they should be proud of every part of themselves too,” he said in a recent interview with Pink News.
Originally from Boston, Grafton recalls that growing up in the ‘90 and 2000s wasn’t always easy for a male figure skater, but the adversity helped shape him into who he is today. “I remember feeling so nervous at various points in my childhood,” he confided. “You know, I’d be skating and the hockey players would come and bang on the side of the rink and shout words. That was something all male skaters had to deal with back then. It wasn’t easy but all of it made me stronger because I took it and focused everything on my sport.”
Since then he's become a killer professional skater and star of a hit reality competition show, but at one point, he worried he would be stereotyped if he came out publicly. “I was really nervous of doing that to myself. It was like, OK, if I come out as gay then people are going to think I’m this or that, when in reality the human sexuality spectrum is so vast and it’s just one small part of the person you are.”
Now that he's living out loud and proud, his advice to young queer people is simple: “There is no rush and there’s no pressure to come out. You have to do it on your own terms and in your own time and find that love for yourselves."
