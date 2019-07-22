Bella Thorne Comes Out as Pansexual

"If I just like it, I like it!"

Midnight Sun star Bella Thorne opened up about her sexuality in a recent interview on Good Morning America.

"I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that," the 21-year-old, who had previously identified as bisexual, shared. "You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, a he, a she, a they, or this or that. It's literally... you like personality. You just like a being."

Thorne previously identified as bisexual, which some people use interchangeably with pansexuality. Bisexuality usually refers to both heterosexual and homosexual attraction. Since pansexuality is attraction regardless of gender or orientation, many consider it to be a bit more open and inclusive.

"[It] doesn't really matter what's going on," Thorne added. "If I just like it, I like it!"

Amen, sister!

Thorne is currently dating Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo. In 2016, she was in an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, though they all split earlier this year.

Keep living your truth, Bella!