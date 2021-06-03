Love, Simon Star Alexandra Shipp Comes Out in an Emotional Post

"Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself."

X-Men: Apocalypse and Love, Simon star Alexandra Shipp has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a vulnerable new post on social media.

"Hi," the actor wrote on Instagram. "I didn’t come out until I was 28. Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied. I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity."

It seems Shipp was afraid of judgments not only professionally, but in her personal life as well. "I was scared it was too late. I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared. It’s exhausting being scared all the time. It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be."

Shipp turns 30 this July and seems to be in a much better place regarding her sexuality now.

"Today I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine," she continued. "I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY FUCKING DAY and it feels incredible!! It’s never too late to be you. If I don’t work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me. I KNOW multiple someone’s love me and I’m so fortunate and grateful for the love they show me on a daily basis. I’m not denying anything anymore. I’m not scared anymore."

She concluded, "I have #pride in who I am and what I’m doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me."

Shipp didn't specify a label, but who cares honestly. She recently starred opposite pop star Hayley Kiyoko in the sapphic Cottagecore music video of our dreams, and we couldn't be prouder to see it.

Welcome to the family, Alexandra!