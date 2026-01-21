Hilary Duff says her iconic Disney movie needs a sequel with a 'lesbian love story'

Hilary Duff is finally confirming what lesbians have known for decades: that her Disney Channel original movie Cadet Kelly is super gay.

The How I Met Your Father star sat down with Vanity Fair to watch all her old early aughts movies, and she spilled all the tea about her film, which follows a teenage girl enrolled in military school by her strict stepfather, who wants to teach her about discipline.

For years, sapphic fans have picked up on the chemistry between Duff’s character and her military school rival, Jennifer Stone (Christy Carlson Romano), but now it seems like Duff is aware of the queer coding, too.

“I haven’t seen this movie in so long, and I don’t know if I should say this or not, but I know that, like the internet had this big thing that went on about like that, this is really like a lesbian love story,” Duff said.