Hilary Duff says her iconic Disney movie needs a sequel with a 'lesbian love story'

Hilary Duff is finally confirming what lesbians have known for decades: that her Disney Channel original movie Cadet Kelly is super gay.
The How I Met Your Father star sat down with Vanity Fair to watch all her old early aughts movies, and she spilled all the tea about her film, which follows a teenage girl enrolled in military school by her strict stepfather, who wants to teach her about discipline.
For years, sapphic fans have picked up on the chemistry between Duff’s character and her military school rival, Jennifer Stone (Christy Carlson Romano), but now it seems like Duff is aware of the queer coding, too.
“I haven’t seen this movie in so long, and I don’t know if I should say this or not, but I know that, like the internet had this big thing that went on about like that, this is really like a lesbian love story,” Duff said.
The 38-year-old actress is not only aware that fans ship her and Romano’s characters, but wishes Disney had made a sequel where their lesbian love story could have been explored.
“I’m just wondering why Disney didn’t want to like follow up with like the number two because 100 percent this seems like it would have gone in a great direction for the sequel,” Duff said while smiling ear to ear.
Duff also addressed Cadet Kelly being “a moment in the queer community” in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2022, where she said she was happy “if it helps anybody.”
Duff’s co-star Romano also said in a YouTube video that she was “very flattered” that her character was a “sexual awakening for a lot of the girls.”
"What I find interesting about the interpretation of the relationship between Kelly and Captain Stone is that there is a narrative that is in the culture right now that people are saying maybe they were in love, maybe there was an undercurrent of tension between the two girls," she said. "It really helped a lot of girls identify their sexuality."
It’s been almost 25 years since Cadet Kelly was released, so it seems like the perfect time to give sapphics what they’ve been craving: a long-awaited lesbian sequel!
