Why Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff are being skewered by the internet over a 'toxic' mommy group

What that booty do?! Between male bare asses on TV shows and gay sex scenes in movies, 2025 was a landmark year for male celebrity butts. Because we are manifesting a 2026 that is just as plentiful in terms of male ass representation in mainstream media, it's only right to celebrate a year marked by buns out — and all over place — like 2025.

Jack Cameron Kay — 'Boots' Jack Cameron Kay on Boots. Netflix Jack Cameron Kay was one of a few breakout stars from Netflix's Boots, and it's interesting to consider how much of the character development — at least initially — was nonverbal. Between Kay's flirtatious faces and skin-showing scenes, the fans were all-in from the start. Where to watch: Boots is streaming on Netflix.

Benito Skinner — 'Overcompensating' Benito Skinner on Overcompensating. Prime Video/A24 Benito Skinner is body-ody-ody on Overcompensating, and we're here for it. Make gay shows horny again! Where to watch: Overcompensating is streaming on Prime Video.



​Sachin Bhatt — 'Boots' Sachin Bhatt on Boots. Netflix Sachin Bhatt played Max Parker's love interest on Boots. Despite being mostly removed from the present-day continuity kicked off in episode 1, Bhatt played a very significant role on the show overall… and looked great in his intimate scenes with costar Parker. Where to watch: Boots is streaming on Netflix.

Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney — 'Twinless' Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney in Twinless. Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions Both Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney went all out for their sex scenes in Twinless. Asses were intensely clapped, let's just say that! Where to watch: Twinless is available for rentals and purchases on Apple TV+.

​Agustín Della Corte — 'Olympo' Agustín Della Corte on Olympo. Netflix We're still grieving that Olympo wasn't renewed by a second season on Netflix. With its cancelation, we will never be reunited with our beloved Roque, played by Agustín Della Corte. Anyway, the first season is there for all to see. Where to watch: Olympo is streaming on Netflix.

​Terrell Carter — 'Beauty in Black' Terrell Carter on Beauty in Black. Netflix Some people are still unaware of the rather significant presence of queer characters on Beauty in Black, and Terrell Carter is certainly one of the biggest stars from the series. Where to watch: Beauty in Black is streaming on Netflix.

Connor Storrie — 'Heated Rivalry' Connor Storrie on Heated Rivalry. Crave/HBO Max Connor Storrie played Ilya Rozanov, a stoic Russian with a heart of gold, on Heated Rivalry. As one of the two main characters, fans got plenty of ass and sex scenes from the actor. Where to watch: Heated Rivalry is streaming on HBO Max.

Max Parker — 'Boots' Kieron Moore on Boots. Netflix 2025 had a lot of bombshells entering… well, not a villa, but the overall queer zeitgeist. Boots was particularly transformative for actor Max Parker, who was one of the biggest breakout stars on this Netflix series. Where to watch: Boots is streaming on Netflix.

​Hudson Williams — 'Heated Rivalry' Hudson Williams on Heated Rivalry. Crave/HBO Max Our dear Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, showed off his ass (probably) dozens of times throughout this first season of Heated Rivalry, and we love him for it. Where to watch: Heated Rivalry is streaming on HBO Max.

​Russell Tovey — 'Juice​' Russell Tovey on Juice. BBC Three The gays love Russell Tovey, and he loves them back! The actor has had quite a string of high-profile appearances as of late, and his role on Juice season 2 was another fantastic moment for his fans. Where to watch: Juice is streaming on BBC iPlayer (unavailable in the U.S. as of this writing).

​Ryoma Takeuchi — '10 Dance' Ryoma Takeuchi in 10 Dance. Netflix Heated Rivalry was all the rage this year, but don't sleep on this other queer love story between two very competitive men who go on a pretty similar rivals-to-lovers journey on Netflix's 10 Dance. Where to watch: 10 Dance is streaming on Netflix.

​Glen Powell — 'The Running Man' Glen Powell in The Running Man. Netflix Glen Powell rappels down the side of a building wearing nothing but a towel in The Running Man. And then that towel falls off. Enough said, we think. Where to watch: The Running Man is now playing in theaters.

Chuku Modu — 'Juice' Chuku Modu on Juice. BBC Three Chuku Modu had the Juice audiences hypnotized by what he was showing them in this second season. A win/win, innit? Where to watch: Juice is streaming on BBC iPlayer (unavailable in the U.S. as of this writing).

Adam DiMarco — 'Overcompensating' Adam DiMarco on Overcompensating. Prime Video/A24 Adam DiMarco plays a truly chaotic human being on Overcompensating, but it's quite challenging not to feel like this is an endearing guy as well. Oh, and he's very handsome, of course! Where to watch: Overcompensating is streaming on Prime Video.

Jason Fernández — 'Fate' Jason Fernández in Fate. Disney+/Hulu The gays might know Jason Fernández as the actor who plays the younger version of Sheriff Jake (Ethan Hawke) in Strange Way of Life. On this TV show titled Fate, Fernández yet again gives the gays plenty to look at. Where to watch: Fate is streaming on Disney+.



Kieron Moore — 'Boots' Kieron Moore on Boots. Netflix Kieron Moore plays a homophobic bully on Boots who insults the main character of the series (played by Miles Heizer) in the first freaking episode. Between the character's arc throughout the season and the actor's charisma, though, it was hard not to root for him to right his wrongs and become a better person toward the end. Where to watch: Boots is streaming on Netflix.

​Arnas Fedaravicius — 'The White Lotus' Arnas Fedaravicius on The White Lotus. HBO Max It's no wonder the gays were blowing up Arnas Fedaravicius's DMs after seeing his performance on The White Lotus season 3. Just look at the guy! Where to watch: The White Lotus is streaming on HBO Max.

​Henry Golding — ​'Another Simple Favor​' Henry Golding in Another Simple Favor. Amazon MGM Studios Henry Golding has been loosening up in performances that followed his posh character in Crazy Rich Asians. In this wild sequel titled Another Simple Favor, Golding literally takes a shower that plays out for quite some time. Zero complaints. Where to watch: Another Simple Favor is streaming on Prime Video.



​Gleb Abrosimov — 'Olympo' Gleb Abrosimov on Olympo. Netflix Gleb Abrosimov, previously known as an Élite heartthrob, made waves in the first few episodes of Netflix's Olympo. Where to watch: Olympo is streaming on Netflix.

​Jackie Kay — 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' Jackie Kay on Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix Queer people have a complicated relationship with the Monster franchise, and for good reason. However, many things can be true at the same time, and Jackie Kay's scenes in The Ed Gein Story give fans quite a view. Where to watch: Monster: The Ed Gein Story is streaming on Netflix.



Brett Dalton — 'Boots' Brett Dalton on Boots. Netflix Best known for playing Grant Ward in the MCU and having a large role on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Brett Dalton was a recurring character on Boots who just casually walked around a room with his buns out. Where to watch: Boots is streaming on Netflix.

Sterling K. Brown — 'Paradise' Sterling K. Brown on Paradise. Hulu The always handsome but typically buttoned-up Sterling K. Brown gave his gay fans a view so good, some would describe it as looking at Paradise. That's the name of the series, too, if you're still able to watch things for the plot! Where to watch: Paradise is streaming on Hulu.



Patrick Schwarzenegger — 'The White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger on The White Lotus. HBO Max Speaking of walking around naked, Patrick Schwarzenegger's performance on The White Lotus season 3 as the douchey Saxon Ratliff ran the gamut of emotions for viewers… some of whom were turned on, some of whom were creeped out, and even others who were both. Where to watch: The White Lotus is streaming on HBO Max.

Richard Fleeshman — 'Riot Women' Richard Fleeshman on Riot Women. BBC One/BritBox Another great onscreen view in 2025 came from actor Richard Fleeshman starring in the U.K. series Riot Women. He even had a scene on all fours, which had the gays going full feral. Where to watch: Riot Women is streaming on BritBox.



Xavier Mills — 'Chad Powers' Xavier Mills on Chad Powers. Hulu Even though this was a very brief moment, Xavier Mills's shower scene on Chad Powers had the gays shook (and happy). Where to watch: Chad Powers is streaming on Hulu.

Timothy Olyphant — 'Stick' Timothy Olyphant on Stick. Apple TV+ Timothy Olyphant has been showing it all off on Stick, in case you didn't know. Where to watch: Stick is streaming on Apple TV+.