Lesbian singer Lucy Spraggan tore her labia on a harness

If you were looking for one more reason not to sign up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, then the risk of a torn labia just may do the trick. Sadly, no one warned out singer Lucy Spraggan, who revealed to The Sun that she suffered that exact fate while filming the brutal, hit reality TV show.

During filming, Spraggan sustained multiple injuries, including a black eye and a facial injury she incurred while jumping out of a helicopter that caused her facial filler to migrate. She also almost lost a tooth and fainted at one point during filming. But none was as shocking as the injury that led to her needing corrective surgery on her labia.

“I ripped my labia. It was bad. That’s not a common injury. Actually, genuinely, that’s never been the same, so much so I’m having some surgery soon to correct it,” she told the publication.

Spraggan believes that the injury was caused by a tight harness she was wearing during one of the show’s famously grueling challenges.

“I was like: ‘This feels really bad. Surely there can’t be anything.’ And I looked and there was a tear, there was lots of blood, and the doctor came over and I turned around because at that point you literally don’t care about anything,” she explained.

“Dignity has gone. It was like: ‘Oh my God, I thought it was your leg.’ And I was like: ‘No, no, it’s not!'”

Spraggan shared that she returned home with pain all over. In addition to the intimate injury she received, the facial injury was so severe that her black eye was still visible during her June 2024 wedding to Emilia Spraggan-Smith. She also had to have the filler in her face dissolved because it had migrated from the impact of water when she leapt from the helicopter.

Spraggan was one of the celebrity cast members of the boot camp reality challenge, which also included RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini, Love Island’s Chloe Burrows, and rapper Lady Leshurr.

There is certainly no question that this reality show is real, perhaps a little too real.