Make your Valentine's Day gay and bright with these camp holiday cards

It's no secret that Montréal is a safe space for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community as it's known for its vibrant queer scene, Pride festivals throughout the summer, and famous gayborhood called Le Village. However, there's no denying that winter is still a magical time to visit the breathtaking city.

Although the temperatures outside may be bone-chilling, there are plenty of places to escape the cold and take in the gorgeous sights and sounds of Montréal.

Located in Old Port, Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau is a luxurious spa experience that must be added to any itinerary. The beautiful building serves as a unique floating spa on the St. Lawrence River and offers many relaxing accommodations such as a hydrotherapy water circuit, saunas, steam baths, massages, and more.

It may be hard to imagine that you could wear a bathing suit in the middle of a Canadian winter, but as seen in the pics above, you can comfortably submerge into the heated pools and jacuzzis at Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau as a playful amount of snow falls over your head.

It's safe to say that Le Village and Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau provide plenty of fun indoor opportunities to beat the frigid temperatures, but there's nothing that quite compares to a quintessential Montréal experience than attending Igloofest in the heart of downtown.

Bundling up is a no brainer as this festival takes place outside and at night, but the vibes and atmosphere will definitely keep you warm. Plus, the delicious drinks and body heat from the welcoming ravers all around you certainly helps as well!

Igloofest takes place over a course of four weekends in Montréal before heading off to other cities throughout Canada including Gatineau, Quebec, and Edmonton. Besides the flexible dates, the iconic festival creates a different lineup each weekend to give fans the opportunity to see a different show every night. Just a few of the headliners throughout 2026 at Igloofest include Lost Frequencies, Sofi Tukker, Aluna, Disclosure, DJ Snake, and many more.

The DJs certainly bring huge crowds of passionate fans, but Igloofest offers so much more than your typical music festival.

Thanks to the cold atmosphere, many attendees can be seen bonding with friends making s'mores, playing interactive games to win prize, and indulging in plenty of savory meals and drinks to stay warm. Don't forget to try Montréal's signature dish... the poutine!

Fabulous accommodations are also widely available throughout Old Port, but nothing quite compares to Hotel William Gray. The stunning property is located next to all of the action at Igloofest and offers a very cozy stay with top tier amenities. From tasty restaurants to gorgeous views of the snowfall, this hotel is the best choice across the board.

There's truly something for everyone in the LGBTQ+ when visiting Montréal, even in the dead of winter. Between all of the sickening drag performances, gorgeous decor, and delicious drinks at Le Village, to premiere relaxation at Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau, and the immaculate vibes at Igloofest, there's no shortage of iconic memories to be made in Canada.

No surprise here, but it's also worth noting that the friendly people who make up the queer scene in Montréal really make this city stand out. The rumors are true. Canadians just do it better, and they do it with a smile on their face.

Don't miss out on your chance to check out Igloofest in 2026. To learn more, visit the official website here. You won't regret it!

This unbelievable trip was provided by Igloofest.