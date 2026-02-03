Make your Valentine's Day gay and bright with these camp holiday cards

My introduction to Jeffrey Aviles came from the quintessential late-night pasttime of mine–doomscrolling–and, for once, haven't regretted landing on his page.
Jeffrey has gained a following by turning viral moments into animated spoofs. This year, he's sending the love right back in the form of Valentine cards. Send love and laughter this Valentine’s Day with this playful print inspired by featured moments shown in his animated videos. Instead of a card that usually ends up in the trash, gift this small, high-quality print for framing and enjoying year-round!
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt
Jeffrey Aviles
Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt