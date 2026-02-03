Skip to content
Make your Valentine's Day gay and bright with these camp holiday cards

Bright, bold, and endlessly shareable, Jeffrey Aviles’ Valentine’s Day prints turn pop culture humor into art made for screens and walls alike.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
By Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière February 03 2026 / 9:00 AM
A queen, demimondaine, and better known as 'Your Lovable Trans Auntie', Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. Like and follow her on social: @yourlovabletransauntie.

My introduction to Jeffrey Aviles came from the quintessential late-night pasttime of mine–doomscrolling–and, for once, haven't regretted landing on his page.

Jeffrey has gained a following by turning viral moments into animated spoofs. This year, he's sending the love right back in the form of Valentine cards. Send love and laughter this Valentine’s Day with this playful print inspired by featured moments shown in his animated videos. Instead of a card that usually ends up in the trash, gift this small, high-quality print for framing and enjoying year-round!

Shop your fave print at JeffreyAviles.com or directly order from his DM’s on instagram @JeffreyAvilesArt

