MAGA man learned a lesson the hard way when he grabbed a teen ICE protester & got a beat down

A MAGA supporter is going viral after being publicly embarrassed and beaten up by a group of high school students who were in the middle of protesting against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), after he hopped out of his truck and allegedly assaulted one of the teen protesters.

As part of a broader wave of student demonstrations across Texas, teens at Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda, Texas, walked out of class to protest the violent actions of federal ICE agents before lining the roadways on February 2 with signs opposing mass deportations, KXAN reports. Things escalated when a MAGA-hat-wearing Republican pulled up to the protest and allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a teen girl before getting beaten up by a group of teenagers after he exited his vehicle and got physical with the student.

Footage of what happened when a MAGA supporter got out of his car and pushed and grabbed at a teen girl, causing her to fall, went viral on social media and has people thinking the kids are going to be all right.

In the video, you can see other students rushing to the young girl's aid before the fight turned explosive, and a group of teenage protesters began trying to separate the man from the girl before turning on him. The man desperately tries to hold onto his red MAGA hat during the fight, then runs back to his truck. According to the Buda Police Department, an argument between a female juvenile and an adult man “escalated into a physical altercation involving multiple people.” So far no arrests have been made, and the “situation remains under investigation,” the police said in a statement.