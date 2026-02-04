MUNA is teasing new music in the most lesbian way possible and sapphics are spiraling
The queer indie pop trio is hot and sweaty in their new teaser videos, and fans can't get enough!
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 04 2026 / 4:38 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.