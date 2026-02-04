MUNA is teasing new music in the most lesbian way possible and sapphics are spiraling

'Who Let the Dogs Out' - Lambrini Girls The one-hit-wonder-referencing title to Lambrini Girls's debut album hints at the Brighton-based punk band's anarchic sense of humor — and also the animalistic energy the artists bring to the less-than-30-minute record. Songs like "Big Dick Energy," "No Homo," and, especially, the album's explosive closer, "Cuntology 101," scream and rage with the power of every queer kid who was ever told to tone themselves down. The album trashes gentrification, homophobia, transphobia, imperialism, male posturing, and ablism, and never takes its foot off the pedal. - Mey Rude

'Mayhem' - Lady Gaga The world missed dark dance pop Gaga, and in 2025, the artist gave her fans the life-saving medicine they needed with Mayhem. Blazing singles "Disease" and "Abracadabra" quickly became gay club classics, and the album reminded fans across the world why they initially fell in love with Lady Gaga. In a world with a million pop stars, Mother Monster still knows how to stand out. - MR

'LUX' - Rosalía LUX is Rosalía’s highly anticipated follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, MOTOMAMI. The pressure was on to deliver a project that stood tall next to the craftsmanship of her last LP, but the auteur delivers all that and then some on this impeccably constructed work of art that traverses through genres and languages with soaring orchestral arrangements to simple acoustic instrumentals. - Moises Mendez

'Don't Tap the Glass' - Tyler, the Creator It may not be as flashy or catchy as last year's epic Chromakopia, but Tyler, the Creator's follow-up album, Don't Tap the Glass, doesn't hold any punches. This is Tyler having fun and putting out dance floor bangers. Songs like "Sugar on My Tongue" and "Ring Ring Ring" are absolute vibes that let Tyler show off his skills and impeccable taste. - MR

'Wishbone' - Conan Gray In making this album, Conan Gray said that he secretly wrote songs over the past two years with no plans to actually release an album. He said in an Instagram caption that putting pen to paper inspired “something [he] never felt before,” writing that he “started to need the music,” thus Wishbone was born. The 27-year-old singer’s latest album highlights the power of his pen across this achingly beautiful 12-song project, which was produced by Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan’s producer of choice, Dan Nigro. - MM

'Salvation' - Rebecca Black Nearly 15 years into her music career, 28-year-old singer Rebecca Black is soaring to new heights with her second album, Salvation. Tracks like "Trust!," "Sugar Water Cyanide," and the title track "Salvation" sound like a next-generation disciple of Gaga and Charli XCX, while "Twist the Knife" fits in with Kim Petras's best tracks. Don't sleep on her. - MR

'Am I the Drama?' - Cardi B Fans have waited seven years for Cardi B’s follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Finally, the Bronx rapper who was embroiled in a televised court case, an incredibly public divorce from the father of three of her kids, and a bitter years-long beef with rapper Nicki Minaj channeled all of her emotions into an LP jam-packed with her signature humor, biting disses, and bodacious bravado. On this album, she addresses all of her critics but also wears her heart on her sleeve on songs like “What’s Goin On” featuring Lizzo and “Man of Your Word” featuring Dougie F. In short, Cardi made the seven-year wait worth it. - MM

'Dreamsicle' - Maren Morris After a public feud with country singer Jason Aldean and his wife over trans rights, divorcing her husband, and coming out as bisexual, Maren Morris released her first new album in three years, the poppy and dreamy Dreamsicle. Moving toward a pop-singer-songwriter sound and away from country, songs like "Lemonade," "Bed No Breakfast," and "Cut!" showcase her vocal skills and empowered attitude. "Too Good" is an irresistible "f you" to all of her haters, showing that she's still moving forward despite all of her recent troubles. - MR

'I'm Only F***ing Myself' - Lola Young Lola Young’s career trajectory hit a standstill after she collapsed on stage at the All Things Go music festival earlier this year. Since then, she’s put a pause on live performances, which means fans will be missing out on the British pop singer’s rock-tinged music style that was on full display on her third album, I’m Only F***ing Myself, which is filled to the brim with her arresting vocals on songs like “SPIDERS,” “Post Sex Clarity,” and “CAN WE IGNORE IT? :(.” - MM

'Smoochies' - Ashnikko Pansexual pop star Ashnikko revels in all aspects of her sexuality in this hilarious and high-energy album. Written after breaking up with her long-term partner, Arlo Parks, Ashnikko reclaims her slut power and hedonistic pride on Smoochies, singing about sex with people of all genders, "Itty Bitty" skirts as a source of strength, and collecting treasures like trinkets to keep sane in a crazy world. - MR

'Lethal' - Rico Nasty Rico Nasty’s career was turbo-charged and seemed too big to fail from the beginning. She’d carved out an exhilarating niche in the rap-rock arena, giving her listeners the catharsis of letting out all the rage and anger they’ve bottled up. After parting ways with her long-time managers and A&Rs, she was able to hone her talents on a spectacular new album called LETHAL that perfectly blends her gruff vocals with her braggadocios lyrics. - MM

'hexed!' - aya British artist Aya Sinclair, known as aya, released her second album in 2025, and delivered a symphony of glitches, club beats, synthetic sounds, and caustic lyrics about queer life, addiction, and mental health. It's Aphex Twin by way of Ethel Cain, dipped in acid and thrown down the stairs. It might not be the easiest album for a casual music fan to listen to, but it's worth the journey. - MR