Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

MUNA is teasing new music in the most lesbian way possible and sapphics are spiraling

The queer indie pop trio is hot and sweaty in their new teaser videos, and fans can't get enough!

​MUNA band members Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson.

MUNA band members Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson.

Footage still via Instagram @whereismuna
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 04 2026 / 4:38 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Indie pop trio MUNA is teasing new music with a sweaty video that already has lesbians spiraling.

After nearly three years since their last single was released, the queer pop band dropped short teaser videos on social media that are so hot the comments are full of thirsty sapphics.

To tease upcoming music, MUNA posted three short video clips on Instagram, each featuring a different band member glistening with sweat and stripping down.

One video features guitarist and vocalist Josette Maskin in a white tank top, showing off her impressive biceps and sexy armpits before the camera cuts to clothing being tossed on the ground.

In singer-songwriter Katie Gavin’s clip, she strips off her jacket and then caresses her sweaty body and plays with her hair before we see her clothing hit the floor.

Nonbinary guitarist Naomi McPherson is only wearing a suit in the video for a second before pulling off their jacket, tie, and white button-down. McPherson keeps going and drives all the queer women wild when they sweep their curls off their sweaty forehead while looking into the camera, as their clothes also land in a pile on the floor.

Predictably, the comment section under each video is full of sapphics losing their minds over how hot all of the band members are.

One person commented, “LESBIANS!!!!! LETS GO LESBIANS!!!!!”

Someone else wrote, “Hello I also am gay,” while another person joked “chill my girl is on this app.”

And then there were the thirsty comments like, “MUNA! ARE WE BACK?! I'm heating up at just the thought,” and “why is this video 3 hours long.”

The videos were dropped without an announcement of when a new single or album might be released, only a caption reading, “IT GETS SO HOT,” but it’s likely we’ll get it sometime this year.

teaserjosette maskinmunamusicnaomi mcphersonnew musicqueer music

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

​MUNA band members Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson.
Music

MUNA is teasing new music in the most lesbian way possible and sapphics are spiraling

Sundance films: Saccharine, The Undertone, Jaripeo
Movies

Everything queer we loved at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

​Pedro Pascal; Danny Ramirez
Movies

Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez playing lovers in new gay film

Brandon Flynn
Entertainment

Brandon Flynn, Apple TV camboy? Here's what we know

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC