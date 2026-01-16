31 steamy pics of Vinnie Hacker, 'Euphoria's tattooed new hunk

Vinnie Hacker’s photos have us feeling euphoric.

The TikTok star went from the Hype House to the runway, and now he’s joined the cast of Euphoria . One look at this tatted-up hunk, and we could not be more excited for this new chapter.

After years of anticipation, Euphoria is finally headed back to our screens and will pick up with our characters five years after the events of season two. But if you thought high school was tough on Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Jules (Hunter Schafer), and Nate (Jacob Elordi), things aren’t looking any easier for the crew, who face new messy challenges and poor life choices. But then, what else would we expect?

For those unfamiliar with the handsome influencer, model, and actor, he started his career with thirst traps on TikTok, which earned him a spot in the Hype House reality series on Netflix. From there, he became a full-time Twitch streamer and model, starring in advertising campaigns for Hugo Boss, Yves Saint Laurent, H&M, and more. He’s now breaking into acting, first with a voice role in Netflix’s anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days. Next up he’s making the leap to HBO’s hit series. As for who Hacker’s character is and how he will fit in when the show returns this spring remains to be seen. But why not build some anticipation and a little, ahem, tension by scrolling through some of the actor’s steamiest pics?

Euphoria returns for season three on HBO on April 12, and be sure to follow Vinnie Hacker on instagram @vinniehacker