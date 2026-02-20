Olympic speed skater's caked up booty has the gays obsessed

But the most bizarre scandal to come out of the Winter Games has to be “Penisgate.” At the start of the Olympics, rumors spread that ski jumpers were increasing their girth by having their penises injected with hyaluronic acid so they could wear competition suits with more fabric in the crotch, which has been shown to lead to longer jumps.

Reports that this may be happening spread fast, and before long, bisexual Olympic freestyle aerial skier Nick Novak and Team USA’s ski jumping team had responded to the possibility that Olympic athletes were trying to win gold by increasing their penis size.

But no one had come forward to say that they were participating in the odd “doping” scandal. Until now.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation may have called Penisgate a "wild rumor,” but Alessandro Littara , a plastic surgeon renowned for penis-enlarging procedures, alleges that he didthe procedure on a ski jumper.

"Regarding the news in question, I did in fact treat an athlete from that sport, whose name and nationality I will obviously not disclose, nor whether he is participating in these Olympics," Littara told USA TODAY Sports. "However, I can say that I treated him last month and used a generous dose of hyaluronic acid."

Littara said the ski jumper admitted that he wanted the procedure done because he was embarrassed in the changing room after competitions, but couldn’t verify his claims.

"I cannot say whether he told me the whole truth," he said, "but in any case, we did a good job and implanted a more than generous dose of hyaluronic acid.”

According to Littara, getting these kinds of injections would allow an athlete to get measured for a new suit right away.

”The result is immediate, so the athlete could wear the new suit after just a few minutes,” he said.