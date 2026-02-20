Skip to content
Olympic speed skater's caked up booty has the gays obsessed

His peach is so big that fans can't help but worship it!

Joep Wennemars of the Netherlands looks on after competing on the Speed Skating Men's 500m on day eight of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on February 14, 2026 in Milan, Italy.

Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images
February 20 2026
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home.
Dutch speed skater Joep Wennemars’ dreams of Olympic gold may have been crushed at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, but he’s still getting attention for an entirely different reason.

Wennemars may have skills on the ice, but gay fans have been obsessed not with his performance in races but with his impressive peach.

The Team Netherlands athlete quickly went viral after competing in the Speed Skating Men's 500m when everyone got a peek at his cake and was shocked by what he’s packing back there.

After the popularity of Heated Rivalry, everyone knows that hockey builds a mouth-watering bum, but the 2026 Olympics taught gay fans across the globe that speed skating created an even bigger peach, and instead of being covered up by hockey pants, their derrieres are on display in the skin-tight uniforms speed skaters wear during competition.

Wennemars isn’t even the first Olympic speed skater fans have been thirsting over. American speed skater Jordan Stolz went viral earlier in the week when people watching the competition were struck by just how juicy his tush is.

From people noticing that “all of the speed skaters have this build” to fans calling their booties "thique," fans haven’t stopped thirsting over Wennemars.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest and raunchiest reactions to his giant cake!

