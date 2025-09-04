Erotic Wuthering Heights trailer has fans furious, the controversy explained

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie helmed by Saltburn director Emerald Fennell premiered on Wednesday and stirred up controversy and discourse online among fans of the 1847 Emily Brontë novel.
Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi and Barbie’s Margot Robbie star in this adaptation of the famous gothic novel about the Earnshaw and Linton families in late 18th century England, which focuses on cycles of generational trauma, and the obsessive, destructive love between Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and the Earnshaw's foster son Heathcliff.
The trailer, which dropped yesterday, features overt eroticism with a shirtless and sweaty Elordi working outdoors, bread being kneaded suggestively, corsets being tightened, and lingering shots of Robbie’s face as she looks like she’s trying to repress sexual urges. It was clearly intended to intrigue and titillate but instead it has been met with a furious onslaught of criticism.
Although some fans are excited to see Elordi half-naked and others are curious about Fennell’s likely subversive take on the novel, the conversation has been dominated by people who are angry about the casting and are concerned that the movie is going to be a bodice-ripper and not an exploration of deep themes from the book.
Plenty of films have not lived up to their source material and haven't received this much back lash. So, what exactly are people so up in arms about?
Whitewashing Heathcliff
Heathcliff’s ethnicity is unclear in the novel, but he is described as “dark-skinned,” and many people are upset that a white actor was hired to play him, especially since James Howson, a Black actor, starred as Heathcliff in the 2011 adaptation.
In the book, Heathcliff is also described as having “black eyes,” and one character remarks: “Who knows but your father was Emperor of China, and your mother an Indian queen.”
In response to criticism when the casting was made public, casting director Charnel Cochrane told Deadline that “it’s just a book” and the film doesn’t “need to be accurate.”
“There was one Instagram comment that said the casting director should be shot,” Cochrane said. “But just wait till you see it, and then you can decide whether you want to shoot me or not. But you really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book. That is not based on real life. It’s all art.”
Casting of Margo Robbie
Fans of the novel are also angry that 35-year-old Robbie was cast to play the book’s teenage protagonist, Catherine. There have also been complaints that Robbie is blonde while Catherine is described as being a brunette.
Ignoring the themes
The book focuses on the Earnshaws and the Lintons, two wealthy land-owning Yorkshire families, and explores issues of class, race, ethnicity, generational trauma, love and obsession, and revenge.
People online familiar with the Wuthering Height’s themes are concerned that Fennell’s film will focus more on sex, turning it into a dark romance fit for BookTok, instead of delving into these complex themes.
Emerald Fennell as director
Fennell, who first gained notoriety after winning an Oscar for her debut film Promising Young Woman, is known for her subversive plot lines and lush modern set designs.
Since the first images for the movie were released, Fennell has been accused of eschewing historical accuracy in favor of more modern aesthetics, including an ‘80s style white wedding dress that wouldn’t have been worn in the Victorian Era.
A new song from Charlie XCX is also featured in the teaser trailer, which has other fans concerned Fennell has plans to turn Wuthering Heights into a Bridgerton knock-off.
Wuthering Heights will premiere in theaters on February 13, 2026. Watch the trailer below and decide for yourself.