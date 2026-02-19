Jacob Elordi's wildest role wasn't 'Saltburn,' it was getting pregnant in this horror movie

Jacob Elordi may be best known for his roles in Euphoria, Saltburn, Frankenstein, and now Wuthering Heights, but before he skyrocketed to A-list status, he was in an Mpreg horror movie.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Elordi is currently going viral on social media after the horror streaming service Shudder posted a clip from his role in The Mortuary Collection to promote its arrival on the site.
“mpreg Jacob Elordi. You need to watch THE MORTUARY COLLECTION on Shudder,” the streamer captioned a clip of Elordi’s character finding out he’s pregnant.
For those not in the know, Mpreg (short for male pregnancy) is a popular fan fiction trope where men have the ability to get pregnant and give birth, either by having a uterus, laying eggs, or through alien biology or advanced technology, and allows for gay male characters to have biological children together. The Omegaverse, where people are divided into a hierarchy based on the myth that wolves fall into the dominant and submissive types of Alphas, Betas, and Omegas, is also a subgenre of Mpreg fiction.
The Mortuary Collection is an anthology horror movie where an eccentric mortician tells a new hire a series of creepy stories about the sinister town they are in. And while all of the stories are creepy, it’s Elordi’s male pregnancy segment that Shudder is using to advertise the movie being released on the streaming service.
And to great effect, since the post quickly went viral on X.
In his segment, a baby-faced Elordi becomes pregnant after having unprotected sex and gives birth in a Cronenberg-esque body horror moment that viewers won’t soon forget.
Fans who had no idea Elordi had acted in this odd early role were just as surprised as people who couldn't believe Shudder name-dropped such a horny fan fiction subgenre.
From people joking that they've "been trying" to get Elordi pregnant for years to a fan writing that "The words mpreg and Jacob Elordi together is diabolical," the internet has THOUGHTS about this viral clip.
