Jacob Elordi's wildest role wasn't 'Saltburn,' it was getting pregnant in this horror movie

Palmer “strongly” denies these allegations, he said in a statement to Out.

"This is so dumb," Madison says early in the conversation about the situation, frustration already bubbling over. "This kind of shit is dumb and a waste of time." In her telling, what began as white noise quickly metastasized into something else entirely.

Madison traces the origin of the situation to June 5, 2025, the day her now-viral interview with Nene Leakes was released, and "the entirety of the planet shook," she recalls. During that exchange, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum stated that men who date trans women aren’t straight, with Madison challenging that notion. "TMZ was reaching out…everybody was reaching out. Everybody, the interview went crazy," Madison says. The interview ignited widespread commentary, think pieces, and reaction videos across platforms.

Amid the noise, Madison noticed a man she had never encountered before on social media. "I don't know who this gentleman is. I've never seen this man before," she recalls thinking at the time. Palmer had posted a response to Madison’s video replying to another content creator, the Spiritual Whistleblower, who had made two videos following the Nene Leakes interview claiming Madison was being a “narcissist and a misogynist.” But with a busy schedule, Madison did not engage with him directly.

“Madison posts and goes,” says her friend, Dominique Morgan . It was Morgan who first noticed how Palmer’s content took a turn. As the DL Whisperer, he built his brand in a niche part of the social media world, providing insight into how down-low or "DL" men navigate their double lives. But as Morgan asserts, his tune gradually changed. "He slowly started to massage his rhetoric around trans women, specifically Black trans women," Dominique alleges. "And when he wasn't really getting a response from his followers with the average…trans girl with like, 300 followers, it was Madison. And then when Madison did not respond to him, then it was Cherry [Rogers, a Black trans podcaster & personality], and then it was me.”

Madison, accustomed to public criticism, never responded. "Girl, who gives a fuck about somebody having some shit to say about me?" she says. That refusal to engage later became central to her survival strategy. And the first moment Madison realized the situation had crossed a line was not subtle. Madison alleges the content creator began posting threats to fight her. "It was like, 'Bitch, I want to fight you!’" she exclaims. "That's what made me notice it. Like, who the fuck is this?"

Madison annually hosts a Halloween party in October to celebrate her birthday, with her 2025 event being a masked party. Friends checked in with her prior to this celebration after seeing posts from Palmer alleging he would attack her there. "People started messaging me and was like, 'Madison, please be careful, because this man is saying that he's about to come to your party and attack you,'" Madison claims. The threat was allegedly explicit. "And he said, 'Thank God it's a mask party, because I can come there and attack that bitch anytime I get ready.'"

For Madison, this was no longer theoretical. Though she continued to ignore Palmer directly, behind the scenes, she mobilized. "I made a video explaining to the dolls to protect themselves," she says. "I said the dolls should be armed, because in this climate that we're in, no one is protecting us. We need to protect ourselves."

But, she recalls, the situation reached its most dangerous point on January 23, 2026.

A screengrab of a now-deleted post on Naquan Palmer's official DL Whisperer page. Provided to Out

"The gentleman said that he was coming to my motherfucking house," Madison recounts, her voice shifting. A video from what appears to be the DL Whisperer's backup account confirms the threat at the 13-minute mark. "He was going to beat me until I had an aneurysm, and he wanted to watch me take my last breath," Madison says.

In that clip, Palmer is seen livestreaming a two-hour drive from Glimer County to DeKalb County, where Madison lives. A screen recording from that same date was provided to Out, showing the content creator screaming as he drives past her house. "Screaming out of the window…telling his followers that he was going to beat me until the breath left my body,” Madison says.

Despite the severity of the threats, Madison remained publicly silent. "Ts Madison ain't saying nothing," she explains. "Because I knew the moment that I breathe on it, it's gonna become wildfire… just because I'm in silence don't mean I don't know what's going on.”

Madison describes meticulously compiling evidence: videos, screenshots, timestamps, and platform reports, some shared with Out. When she finally sought legal protection, the response was swift. On February 3, the Superior Court of Gilmer County granted Madison a temporary protective order against Palmer. "The judge was like, 'Oh my God," Madison recalls. "That was the judge's exact word." Additionally, Madison is seeking a criminal arrest warrant for stalking and “terroristic threats and acts,” according to legal papers shown to Out. The hearing is set for March.

Madison is pursuing criminal charges and plans to see the case through. Morgan received a similar protection order on February 10 and plans to file similar charges shortly. Meanwhile, Palmer is raising funds through GoFundMe to support his legal defense and "safe relocation." Although GoFundMe prohibits fundraisers for the legal defense of “financial and violent crimes,” a spokesperson for GoFundMe responded, "This fundraiser remains within our Terms of Service at this time."

"If I was Gigi Gorgeous… he'd have been under the jail a long time ago," Madison claims. "He could never pull up on no white girl like that." She insists the increasingly incendiary attack on her, and others like her, is rooted in dehumanization. "They've stripped our humanity from us," she says. "Whatever we get, we deserve."

Out reached out to Palmer for a comment, who provided the following statement:

Due to the ongoing nature of this legal matter, I have to be mindful about discussing specific details publicly. I strongly deny the allegations made against me and am prepared to present my evidence through the proper legal process. This situation has had a significant impact on both my personal life and my professional brand.



I also want to emphasize that I have experienced ongoing harassment and reputational harm, which will be addressed through the appropriate legal channels.



Out of respect for the court process, my focus is on handling this matter legally rather than litigating it in the media. I appreciate your interest and will consider providing further comment once the case is resolved.