Adult star Serg Shepard reveals his steamy career plans

Serg Shepard is carving his own lane in the adult entertainment industry.
The sexy model was just one of the handsome stars to attend JustFor.Fans' Collab Week Puerto Vallarta back in December. Although he's known for starring in plenty of steamy films, Shepard is hoping to get more involved in production in the near future.
"One day, I would love to direct. One day, I would love to actually make my own production. I'd love to put all of my knowledge into different perspectives and be behind the scenes. I think that should be cool," Shepard tells PRIDE.
It's no secret that the adult entertainment industry has become very saturated over the years, but Shepard is encouraging any aspiring models to pursue their passion.
"I think it's all about embracing yourself. Everything you do in your life, you must love and enjoy. If you don't like doing porn, don't porn. But, if you like doing porn and if you like working in sex work, then enjoy it and be happy."
Fans can follow Serg Shepard on Instagram here.