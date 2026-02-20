Gay MAGA supporter upset that other gay men don’t want to sleep with him has the internet howling

A gay Trump supporter is threatening a class action lawsuit on social media because other gay men don’t want to sleep with him.
Since President Donald Trump took office, MAGA supporters have taken to various social media platforms to complain that they regret their vote because the Republican leader isn’t keeping his campaign promises, but complaining that Democratic gay men don’t want to have sex with you has to be a new low.
A Threads user named Steve Jones jokingly asked, “Gay Trumper now upset that other gay men don’t want to sleep with him…anyone want to join his class action lawsuit?” alongside a screenshot from Facebook’s “Conservative Gay Singles Group” showing someone who was asking members of the group if they “feel like suing the Dems for dividing gays?”
The post appears to come from a real Facebook group for conservative, Trump-supporting gay men that mostly seems to act as a pseudo dating site where men post pictures of themselves, sometimes with a location and brief description of what they’re looking for in a partner, in an attempt to find a date or hookup with a fellow MAGA gay.
The user whose name was removed by Jones insists they probably have enough for a class-action lawsuit based on people posting personal ads where they make it clear they’re not interested in dating Trump supporters.
“I’ve lost family and friends from all their hateful dividing and constant trump basing .. it seems like a winning case to me,” the post reads, with no hint that the user sees the irony in calling gay men who don’t want to sleep with MAGA gays “hateful” and not Trump for his anti-LGBTQ+ policies.
“If we even mention our political views, we are tossed aside immediately and called Traitors! We should do something to help narrow minded Democratic anti Trump views from being the only view of our people,” the user wrote as their final call to action.
The person who wrote the original Facebook group post might not have seen the hypocrisy or irony in their words, but people in comments certainly did.
