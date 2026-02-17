Another MAGA man attacks teen ICE protesters & gets a beat down instead

Just two weeks after a Republican was arrested for getting violent with student protesters, about 150 students walked out of a Nebraska high school to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and ended up teaching a different MAGA supporter a lesson after he allegedly assaulted a student.

A 54-year-old man named Michael Brown was arrested after an alleged violent altercation broke out when he attacked a teenager from Grand Island Senior High School who was part of the student-led anti-ICE protest.

According to Grand Island Police Division Chief Dean Elliott, Brown drove his vehicle near the student protestors, yelling pro-ICE comments at the group. One of the teens responded by throwing a water bottle that allegedly struck Brown in the face while he was driving, NTV reports.

Elliott said that Brown then got out of his vehicle and chased the female student, whom he thought was guilty of throwing the water bottle.

In video footage of the incident that is making the rounds on social media, a group of students appears to rush to the teenage girl’s defense and wrestle Brown to the ground. He can then be seen getting up, his mouth bloody, before he continues to point and yell at the students and retrieves what looks like a MAGA hat from the ground.