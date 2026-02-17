Another MAGA man attacks teen ICE protesters & gets a beat down instead

Just two weeks after a Republican was arrested for getting violent with student protesters, about 150 students walked out of a Nebraska high school to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and ended up teaching a different MAGA supporter a lesson after he allegedly assaulted a student.
A 54-year-old man named Michael Brown was arrested after an alleged violent altercation broke out when he attacked a teenager from Grand Island Senior High School who was part of the student-led anti-ICE protest.
According to Grand Island Police Division Chief Dean Elliott, Brown drove his vehicle near the student protestors, yelling pro-ICE comments at the group. One of the teens responded by throwing a water bottle that allegedly struck Brown in the face while he was driving, NTV reports.
Elliott said that Brown then got out of his vehicle and chased the female student, whom he thought was guilty of throwing the water bottle.
In video footage of the incident that is making the rounds on social media, a group of students appears to rush to the teenage girl’s defense and wrestle Brown to the ground. He can then be seen getting up, his mouth bloody, before he continues to point and yell at the students and retrieves what looks like a MAGA hat from the ground.
@newschannelnebraska
Grand Island Police say a man was driving by a student anti-ICE protest and yelled pro-ICE comments. The man told investigators that a student threw an object that hit him. Police say the man then chased down the student he believed threw the object and assaulted the student. Other students then jumped in and assaulted the man. This is viewer-submitted video of part of the incident. Full story, link in website.
After the incident, Brown was arrested for child abuse, and a juvenile male was also cited for assault. The investigation is ongoing.
“We are disappointed that one small moment of this ‘walk-out’ demonstration ended in angry arguing and physical altercations,” Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Matt Fisher told KNOP News 2. “We as a community must remember that our students are watching us and that we are in the work of caring for each other together.”
Fisher said he believed the students intended to walk through the Grand Island Community to raise awareness about their opposition to ICE’s recent actions.
“Engaging in violent arguments does not solve our problems but rather amplifies them,” Fisher said. “We wish better for our students, and we wish better for our community.”
This comes just two weeks after a MAGA supporter was arrested for assault in Texas after he allegedly attacked a teenage girl who was part of an anti-ICE protest, and her fellow students had to physically defend her.