Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers spark Camp Rock 3 speculation after surprise reunion

The WorldPride Music Festival in Washington, D.C. is bringing the biggest names in music together for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that queer people will remember for the rest of their lives.

MARINA is one of the entertainers slated to perform at the festival and the timing couldn't be better as her upbeat new record PRINCESS OF POWER drops the day she performs, Friday, June 6.

Ahead of her monumental performance, MARINA spoke with PRIDE about her exciting new album, why she believes gay people are more evolved than straight people, and what fans can expect at her upcoming tour later this year. Read below!

PRIDE: Congratulations on your new album, PRINCESS OF POWER! This is your sixth record, and your LGBTQ+ fans everywhere are so excited. How are you feeling in this moment?

MARINA: This moment in time... I feel remarkably calm! This is such a genuinely fun album for me. I want people to feel positive while listening to it. I think we need some light, joy, and celebration, and I know the gays are literally the best at continuing the party. Even when things are miserable, the gays are always partying! I always aim to empower people and give them strength, and my fanbase has done exactly the same for me. I wouldn't change anything about my fanbase.

How would you say this album stands out compared to your previous records?

This album is pretty varied. It still has those quite emotive tracks. Everybody knows I'm sad! There's still bangers, but the lyrics are tragic. That's just what I was needing in my life. I had some health issues that I hadn't been able to figure out for seven years. Once I started to recover from that, I wanted to change my life. I listened to a lot of 2000s Kylie, ABBA, Madonna, and a lot of '70s artists, actually. I had to write music at the energy I wanted to be in. That's how it started, and it exploded into this concept record. My intention was to always make music that had a bright energy.

The visuals from this album are so stunning, and some of your fans have even said that this era is taking them back to Electra Heart a bit. Would you say there are some similarities between the two records?

It could be the wig in "CUNTISSIMO!" It's also a really big pop record, but I don't know if it's that similar to Electra Heart. Electra Heart was about love being a threat and being very close-hearted to protect myself. This album is the complete reverse. It's about choosing to be open-hearted. It's actually really hard to be open-hearted in a world where it feels like you might get hurt. It's been very difficult, but it's been very positive. Love is the strongest and most powerful thing about me. It's not the vulnerable thing anymore. This album is going to hopefully enrich their lives in some way.

Not only is it amazing that PRINCESS OF POWER is coming out during Pride Month, but you're also going to be hitting the stage at the WorldPride Music Festival the day that it drops. You're really saying 'gay rights!'

It literally is for the gays! It was perfect timing. I didn't have to think about it! This community has been such a big part of my fanbase for so long. I'm so pro human rights, and we're living in a time where that feels threatened. The fact that this is taking place blocks from the White House is super powerful. We're going to look good, and I'm going to play seven or eight songs and maybe two new ones as well.

Following WorldPride, you'll also be performing at a slew of other big festivals over the summer. How excited are you to be hitting the road this year?

I'm ready! I haven't done U.S. festivals for a minute, and I'm doing some incredible ones. It's just going to prep me for my headline tour, which hasn't been posted yet, but will be soon! It's important for a record to live in the live arena. That's why I do this!

The LGBTQ+ community has really supported you since the beginning. What message would you love to send to your passionate gay fanbase?

You're all here for a reason... to teach humanity. Gay people are evolved in ways that straight people aren't. Your souls chose this path for whatever reason because you're strong people. I'm continually inspired by this community.

You've been there for us in so many ways. I think many people had their gay awakenings watching your "How to Be a Heartbreaker" music video!

Oh my God! That's too funny. I honestly didn't know that! I must be responsible, and I don't mind that. Honestly, I would love it.

Although Pride is a celebratory occasion, it's also rooted in protest and a fight for equality. What positive words would you like to share with people who may be a little fearful during these challenging times?

Sometimes, I don't know what to say to myself either. I will say, if you're going through a hard time, it means things are going to swing back around soon. That's how the life cycle works. You go from dark to light all the time. That's how you grow! My most difficult times in life... I've grown the most. We are here to be challenged and to grow through things together.

PRINCESS OF POWER drops this Friday on all platforms.