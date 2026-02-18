RFK Jr. and Kid Rock's unhinged workout video is getting brutally roasted by the whole internet

As Queer Eye airs its tenth and final season, one of the Fab Five has been laying out his feelings about his connections to his castmates. Karamo Brown hasn't been shy about his rocky relationship with the rest of the Fab Five. In a new video uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, he said that he would "force connections with others" because of his abandonment issues related to having a homophobic father.

"Is there anybody in your life that you’re forcing a connection with? You show up for them, you give to them, but you never get that back? You leave the conversations feeling depleted? That’s your sign that you’re forcing a connection," Brown said in the video. "I don’t want nobody in my life that does not see the value in me. If you don’t love me the same way I love myself, which is key, because I love me, so you gotta bring equal to what I got bringing over here. You can’t come in here and not bring what I’m already bringing to the table. You better come with that or elevate.”

The Queer Eye alum ended the video saying, "Once you start to realize the love I have for myself is not being mirrored back for me, the healthier your life will be. I get it, you want the connections. You feel like, ‘I don’t want to be alone.’ But there’s a difference between being alone and lonely. You hear me? You might be alone, but you ain’t lonely. And if you’re feeling lonely, just hit me up… I’ll be your friend.”

This new statement comes not too long after he decided to not show up for an interview on CBS Mornings with the rest of the cast, Jonathan van Ness, Tan France, Jeremiah Brent, and Antoni Porowski, and had Gayle King read a statement from Brown saying that he was "protecting his mental health and peace."

In a separate interview on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Karamo's assistant sent another statement to be read out loud during the interview by host Sheinelle Jones, which said: "Karamo has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years, and he’s been advised by his therapist to protect himself and his peace by not attending."