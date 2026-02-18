RFK Jr. and Kid Rock's unhinged workout video is getting brutally roasted by the whole internet

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released a workout video with musician Kid Rock that starts with a giant taxidermic bear wearing a fedora and somehow only gets more strange from there.
Kennedy shared the bizarre workout video Tuesday afternoon with the caption: ”I’ve teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.”
The video, which was reposted by the official Health and Human Services X account, does show a montage of Kennedy and Kid Rock working out and eating, but there are also stranger moments thrown in. Kid Rock gives the camera the finger from a stationary bike, Kennedy takes a cold plunge while wearing jeans for some reason, and they ride stationary bikes and do pushups while inside a sauna.
Part of the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, the video ends with them drinking whole milk in a hot tub — while Kennedy still wears jeans — that looks strangely like the Playboy Mansion grotto.
Does Kennedy ever take those jeans off?
It quickly went viral on social media, but probably not for the reason Kennedy was hoping. Kennedy may have wanted to inspire people to emulate what he claims is his healthy lifestyle, but most people were scratching their heads and roasting both men online.
People on social media accused the video of being the “main cause of vaginal dryness,” while someone else offered up Bad Bunny’s Calvin Klein underwear ad as an “antidote.”
Another person, called Kennedy and Kid Rock, who has become a close ally of President Trump and an influential MAGA figure, “Cokeback Mountain,” and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office even implied the two men were doing coke off a “toilet seat” — something RFK Jr. has admitted to doing in the past.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to the weirdest video you’ll probably see all year.