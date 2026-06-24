Galantis celebrates his 'freedom' as an independent artist

It's time to runaway with Galantis!

Christian Karlsson has built an impressive resume in the world of entertainment by creating the biggest pop songs for Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Little Mix, Kylie Minogue, Madonna, and many more.

However, his writing credits only define a sliver of the success he's earned for himself over the years. The DJ has also produced a wide array of hits under his moniker Galantis since 2012. With bangers like "Runaway (U & I)," "No Money," "Peanut Butter Jelly," "Love on Me," "Heartbreak Anthem," and more making up his iconic discography, Karlsson is an undeniable force in the industry.

After performing at WorldPride Music Festival last year, the producer is reuniting with his passionate LGBTQ+ fans and closing out Pride Month by hitting the stage at two major events.

Galantis will return to Electric Forest for the first time in eight years Friday night for a set that ravers will have to see to believe. Shortly after, the DJ will catch a flight to San Francisco for his Midsommar Block Party Saturday night.

"Love is love, no matter who you are. I’ve always said that! What better way to close out Pride Month than Electric Forest and San Francisco, one of the best cities for the LGBTQ+ community? I'm so excited to celebrate with everyone," Karlsson tells PRIDE.

Pride Month is all about celebrating equality and independence, which are two main themes that Karlsson loves to tap into his music. His latest single, "Stay Alive," is the start of a new chapter as Galantis recently left Atlantic Records and signed with Ninja Tune's Counter Records in May 2026.

"This song is about freedom! I'm so inspired to finally put out music that feels authentic to myself and my creative process. As an artist, there is no better feeling than that."

Many high-profile artists who resonate with the LGBTQ+ community such as Kesha, Kim Petras, and Ava Max, have taken the reigns on their careers by leaving behind major record labels. With the support of his gay fans, Karlsson is happy to finally put out music that will strengthen his bond with his core audience.

"It's always bizarre to me that anyone would put out hate or challenge someone's ability to love. What we need more than anything now is love. I hope my fans join me as we come together and love one another during this time."

Electric Forest kicks off this weekend and ravers can learn more by visiting the official website here. Check out the music video for "Stay Alive" below!