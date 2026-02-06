ILLENIUM praises his passionate gay fans ahead of Las Vegas residency

ILLENIUM is ready to make us feel alive!

The beloved and iconic musician is embarking on the biggest year in his career yet as he finally drops his electric new album ODYSSEY and gears up for his highly anticipated residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Fans have waited nearly three years for a new record from ILLENIUM and the timing worked out perfectly as the EDM legend takes over the iconic Sin City Strip.

"It's my longest gap! It was very heavily inspired by our storyboard for the Sphere show, which is very much a balance of light and dark and finding the good in both sides of yourself. I've never worked this hard on a show than this residency," ILLENIUM tells PRIDE.

Since his debut EP dropped in 2013, ILLENIUM has become one of the biggest names in the music industry as he's performed for EDM fans all over the world.

Although he's known for his very upbeat and powerful live performances, the star says his Las Vegas residency serves as his biggest accomplishment yet.

"Everything is coming together smoothly right now! We've all just worked so hard, so I'm more excited than I've ever been for a show. Any sort of help that I can give someone that gets them through whatever they're struggling with is all I want. That's my goal."

ILLENIUM's deep and relatable lyrics have resonated with millions of fans across the globe, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. The DJ loves to tap into emotional themes of self-love, depression, self-worth, heartbreak, and healing.

Since his humble beginnings, the musician has showed immense gratitude for his passionate queer fanbase who are proud to support him as his career continues to ascend.

"I love you guys! You guys are the best and the best energy ever. I appreciate it. Everyone is special and amazing and deserves to feel that love. I think it's freaking rad that I get to share that with people."

Although his residency at Sphere is the hot ticket item right now, ILLENIUM is counting down the days until he returns to Electric Forest this summer as the main headliner for the legendary festival.

"I love Forest! It's the best! I can't wait. It's the first festival outside of Colorado I ever went to and it has this very special place for me. I love that place."

ODYSSEY is officially out now and tickets to see ILLENIUM at Sphere in Las Vegas are on sale here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.