Nicholas Galitzine goes full hunk in Masters of the Universe teaser trailer

He-man indeed.

Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man sneak peek is already flexing on 2026
Nicholas Galitzine's thighs steal the show in first He-Man photo
Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel Shatto January 21 2026 / 5:41 PM
For months, we’ve been catching glimpses of Nicholas Galitzine’s hunky makeover for the forthcoming He-Man film, Masters of the Universe. But with the teaser trailer (and a full trailer coming tomorrow), we’ve gotten our best look yet — and baby, it’s an eyeful!

Fans knew this was coming, as Galitzine has been sharing workout photos along the way.

And of course, teasing that he hasn’t missed leg day. No, not once.

For the uninitiated, the film follows the story of a young man who discovers he is secretly a prince on an alien planet, and that it is his destiny to recover a magic sword that will transform him into (a loincloth-wearing) He-Man, the protector of his kingdom.

The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Kristin Wiig, Camila Mendes, Sasheer Zamata, and Jared Leto.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5. Check out the teaser trailer below.

nicholas galitzinemasters of the universe

