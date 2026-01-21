Nicholas Galitzine goes full hunk in Masters of the Universe teaser trailer

For months, we’ve been catching glimpses of Nicholas Galitzine’s hunky makeover for the forthcoming He-Man film, Masters of the Universe. But with the teaser trailer (and a full trailer coming tomorrow), we’ve gotten our best look yet — and baby, it’s an eyeful!
For the uninitiated, the film follows the story of a young man who discovers he is secretly a prince on an alien planet, and that it is his destiny to recover a magic sword that will transform him into (a loincloth-wearing) He-Man, the protector of his kingdom.
The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Kristin Wiig, Camila Mendes, Sasheer Zamata, and Jared Leto.
Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5. Check out the teaser trailer below.
=