Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jaripeo teases a hidden world of gay hookups in Mexico, but doesn’t totally satisfy

Jaripeo teases a hidden world of gay hookups in Mexico, but doesn’t totally satisfy

This documentary explores the secret queer world within Mexico’s hypermasculine rodeo tradition.

Jaripeo

Jaripeo

Sundance
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel Shatto February 03 2026 / 5:01 PM
Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member, is a Rotten Tomatoes-certified critic, and she podcasts regularly about horror on The More Deadly Podcast and Bloody Good Horror. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

See Full Bio
Follow:

If there is one truth that unites queer people across the globe and throughout time, it’s that we are here, there, and everywhere. In some places, that existence is out, proud, and in full view; in others, we exist in more discreet and hidden ways. It’s one of these latter examples that Jaripeo, a new documentary from directors Efraín Mojica and Rebecca Zweig, which screened at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, seeks to reveal.

The film takes place in the Mexican state of Michoacán and takes its namesake from the rural rodeos that serve as annual gatherings and celebrations for people in the region.

These events are displays of hypermasculinity, with men riding bucking bulls through the ring—or where failing to do so, will earn them a litany of homophobic slurs. But they are also opportunities for revelers to come together and party. To bask in a bacchanalia. And among those partygoers are gay men who slip off quietly into the surrounding areas for clandestine rendezvous and sexual exploration.

It’s a world few see, but Jaripeo attempts to reveal in both depiction and mood.

Our view into this world comes through introductions to some of the men who inhabit this liminal space, the standout being Noé, a soft-spoken rancher who eschews deeper relationships in favor of solitude and brief sexual encounters in nearby cornfields.

The approach is experimental, often dreamlike, and reflective. It’s immersive and atmospheric, if at times frustratingly opaque. Visually, the film is lush and seductive, though always tinged with a pervasive sense of melancholy.

Ultimately, the result is a film that is quite beautiful and intriguing, teasing a largely unseen world—but rather than delving deep, it remains on the surface, just out of reach, offering a kaleidoscopic peek into lives rarely shown on screen.

documentary jaripeo review sundance film festival

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

​Nicolas Keenan and Rob Jetten; and Scott and Kip in 'Heated Rivalry.'
Sports

Bi hockey player lived out 'Heated Rivalry' at the Olympics while secretly dating a politician

​High school protestors fighting with a MAGA supporter.
Culture

MAGA man learned a lesson the hard way when he grabbed a teen ICE protester & got a beat down

Brandon Sklenar attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+ Series "1923" Season 2.
Celebrities

​Brandon Sklenar strips down & shows off his body in new film

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC