Our first look at Hannah Einbinder & Gillian Anderson in their lesbian horror film is here

Clear your schedules, folks — Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson’s sapphic horror film from writer-director Jane Schoenbrun is coming this fall. And today, we got our first look at the two of them onscreen — brace for sapphic swooning.
The film, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, focuses on Einbinder’s character, a young, enthusiastic director hell-bent on reviving a stagnant slasher series called Camp Miasma. Her plan? Track down the show’s original final girl — a “mysterious, reclusive star” played by Anderson. According to the synopsis, what follows is that “the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.”
I, for one, would very much like to see that — particularly as it will be filtered through Schoenbrun’s singular lens. Their previous films, We're All Going to the World's Fair and I Saw the TV Glow, proved they’re one of the most fascinating voices in modern queer horror.
'Teenage Sex & Death at Camp Miasma'
Mubi
The film also stars a bevy of queer (and queer-loved) actors, including Jasmin Savoy Brown, Quintessa Swindell, Kevin McDonald, Jack Haven, Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, and Dylan Baker.
Today, MUBI not only revealed the first-look images — they also shared that the film is heading to theaters this fall, on August 7.
Consider us officially seated.