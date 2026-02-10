11 moments from the 'Girls Like Girls' trailer that will send you into a full lesbian spiral

Praise Lesbian Jesus — the trailer for her directorial debut, Girls Like Girls , is here!

The film, which is based on writer and director Hayley Kiyoko’s book (which was in turn based on her hit single ), is a sweet coming-of-age story that follows new-girl-in-town Coley (Maya Da Costa) falling madly, life-alteringly, in love for the first time with her new friend Sonya (Myra Molloy).

As the trailer reveals, Coley is not only new in town — she is still grieving the loss of her mother, and she finds solace in a new friend group when Sonya invites her to join them. There is an immediate spark that ignites between them that is thrilling, but also means facing new ideas about their own identities and acceptance.

In other words, we are about to have a lot of feelings when this film hits theaters this summer. And folks, we better be seated.

Support queer art! As if you needed any more reason to be excited, here are the moments in the trailer that prove this is a movie both by and for the sapphics.

The Instant Chemistry Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features It just takes one look, and these two are gone — and we, the audience, are too. There is nothing quite like that electric moment you share with someone for the first time, when there’s a powerful, undefinable connection. You know that yearning is not far behind!

Come Over Here! Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features A sapphic who initiates contact? More of this… in movies and IRL.

The Yearning Begins Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features Annnnd there it is. From stolen glances straight into yearning. We love to see it. No, really — we love to see it.

“It’s Called Romance!” Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features Oh, it’s a wrap. Sorry, Coley — you never stood a chance. This girl’s got strong, flirty game, and she’s about to become your entire world.

They Are So Cute Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features Everything about this burgeoning friendship is giving me the feels.

Now Kith! Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features The chemistry, the tension, the hope, the fear — yeah, Haley is nailing it!

First Kiss Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features OMG. Dead. They are too precious, protect them at all costs! May the never, ever breakup!

Lesbian Ugly Cry Maya Da Costa in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features Well, that didn’t take long — but man, that ugly cry is so real. There is nothing quite like your first lesbian heartbreak.

So Many Feelings Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features Get out the tissues. We are in for an emotional ride.

The Knee Knock OMG Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls' Focus Features OK, but it’s moments like this that really let me know we are both going to love and be utterly devastated by this film. I cannot wait.