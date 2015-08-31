Artist Alfredo Roagui gives a gay twist to Disney Magic

Bring on the Disney-inspired hunks!
Courtesy of Alfredo Roagul
Alfredo Roagui makes no secret of the fact that his art is heavily inspired by Disney animation. But what makes it unique is the equal influence of queer culture on his creations.
After a serious relationship ended because the two men lived countries apart, Roagui turned to art to mend his broken heart. "I thought to myself, 'I'm going to draw the perfect guy.' That's when I began using the concept of the Pin-up to create my own ideal characters," Roagul tell PRIDE.
The digital artist says he believes that people don't just put their heart into their work, but our "guts and stomach" too, and because he is part of the LGBTQ+ community and loves Disney movies, it was a natural progression to incorporate the two. "My art reflects my personal tastes and has evolved over time, just as my characters have grown with me," he explains. "There are always touches of Disney, references to The Little Mermaid — my favorite movie — or elements of fantasy in most of my illustrations."
When Roagui first started drawing his sexy Disney-inspired men — like Daddy Triton and a sexy male version of Maleficent — he would depict them on their own, but over time, he began drawing them in pairs and eventually as a family. This is likely inspired by the fact that the hunky artist eventually found his prince charming, and he is now married and has a three-year-old son.
Roagui credits his work with growing up "during a magical time when The Little Mermaid was first released in theaters,"and Disney classics like Aladdin, Hercules, and Mulan were "full of hot guys."
"Combine that with all the hot cartoon heroes of the '80s, like Lion-O and He-Man, and you can see where my style originates from," he quips.
Keep scrolling to see Roagui's artwork and head to his website to buy a calendar full of his sexy gay Disney characters!