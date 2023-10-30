Drag Race UK's Charity Kase Launches Self-Produced Tour With Anubis
“It’s about time drag queens took back some control of our bookings and work,” RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Charity Kase tells PRIDE. “There are some shady characters in this industry.”
Now sissy that entrepreneurship!
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Charity Kase has just announced a brand-new tour that she is self-producing. The new show, titled The Nightmares Before Christmas Tour, will also feature Kase’s season three costar Anubis.
“Fans can expect killer vocals, camp costumes, and an evening of tricks and treats,” Kase tells PRIDE. “The Nightmare Before Christmas has always been one of my absolute favorite movies. The soundtrack, style of animation, and story itself have a special place in my rotten heart. So we definitely pay homage to that in this tour, but there are some other fabulous festive features sprinkled in too!”
When asked about the decision of self-producing this new tour, Kase shares a sentiment that many Drag Race UK queens have been talking about as of late. “We have wanted to create something like this for years now, so we just decided to make it happen,” Kase says. “It is about time drag queens took back some control of our bookings and work. There are some shady characters in this industry.”
The official synopsis for Kase and Anubis’ The Nightmares Before Christmas Tour reads, “This two-woman cabaret show – full of festivities, flamboyance, and fabulousness – is sure to leave audiences spellbound. It will be an intimate evening featuring solos and duets from your favorite Tim Burton classics as well as some seasonal tricks and treats! You’ve never seen Christmas quite like this.”
The Nightmares Before Christmas Tour is scheduled for 11 dates in the United Kingdom, kicking off on December 2 in London. We can’t wait to see the tricks and treats that these two beloved queens will pull off!
For tickets and more information, visit The Nightmares Before Christmas Tour page on Eventbrite.