Kate Butch Lied About An H&M Outfit On 'Drag Race UK'

She admitted it was easy to lie but wanted to avoid a meltdown from RuPaul.

In the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season five contestant Kate Butch made a surprising revelation about her runway look.

While competing in a comedy talk show panel challenge alongside fellow racers Miss Naomi Carter and DeDeLicious, Butch’s group was placed low, meaning they would face critiques on the main stage. Butch donned a holiday-themed black, bedazzled wetsuit with her name rhinestoned onto it, a blonde wig, an orange belt, a netted cape, snorkel, and flipper heels for the "Slaycation" runway category.

Although the judges praised Butch’s performance in the comedy challenge, RuPaul wasn't impressed with her ensemble, particularly her choice of blonde wig.

In an unaired moment, RuPaul asked Butch if she had made the wetsuit herself, which she said she did, despite it being a £30 purchase from the internet. Butch later admitted, "It’s SO easy to lie to people. I knew in my heart I wasn’t having another H&M moment."

This confession was reminiscent of a prior explosive moment on the show when RuPaul berated contestant Joe Black for wearing an outfit bought from H&M, saying, “Don’t waste my time. I don’t want to see any f***ing H&M.”

Butch’s candid admission about her runway look caused a stir among Drag Race fans. Many celebrated her for the brilliant lie, hailing her as a "TV legend" and even declaring her the season's winner for this iconic moment. Others believe that this revelation may boost her chances of winning the crown, especially after her strong performance in the comedy challenge.

Watch the events unfold on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK and streams on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

