Jackie Cox & Jan Sport On Sleighing A Holiday Tour Together And, Uh, Chest Hair

These two queens are making the yuletide gay!

Jackie Cox and Jan Sport won over the hearts of RuPaul's Drag Race fans when they competed on season 12 of the hit show.

Since then, the stars have paved their own paths in entertainment as Jackie Cox has performed plenty of hilarious comedy shows and even appears regularly on Days of Our Lives.

Jan Sport returned to the werkroom on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6and has dropped plenty of catchy singles (*cough* the "Let Loose" remix *cough*) and her latest holiday bop "Christmas Hookup."

Now, the two besties are coming together and decking the halls across the country on their holiday tour Jackie & Jan's Jingle Jam.

"We have traveled so much together and we've gotten so much great feedback from all the places that we've gone as a duo. [We wanted to] do something for Christmas together this year and give everyone an experience like they've never us seen before," Sport tells PRIDE.

The duo is sleighing the holidays by performing an original show that showcases both of their unique talents and includes plenty of camp and high drag.

"It's definitely Jan and Jackie at their highest," Sport says. "It's Jackie's incredible parodies and comedy..."

"And Jan's voice! Jan is the only performer I know who can not only wail an entire ballad, but then I come out and make her sing another ballad with me," Cox adds.

Beyond their talent, fans will be able to see some gorgeous and fun outfits throughout the show. Plus, the mugs are stamped as many fans consider Cox and Sport to be the trades of season 12.

"Well, I am looking like George Santos these days, according to some. If you can't be love me at my George, then you don't deserve me at my Kitara Ravache," Sport says.

"It is nice to meet people on the road who like us both in drag and then after the gig, we hang out and they still want to talk to us out of drag. Sometimes people want the fantasy, or the jantasy if you will, but you know what? In my day-to-day life, I'm wearing a fitted flannel from Gap and letting my chest hair out," Cox shares.

Fans can get tickets to see Jackie & Jan's Jingle Jamhere. To see the full interview with Jackie Cox and Jan Sport, check out the video below.