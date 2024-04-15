Scroll To Top
Music

Drake diss track: Swifties would like to be excluded from this narrative!

Drake diss track: Swifties would like to be excluded from this narrative!

Drake; Taylor Swift; Kendrick Lamar
@DrakeOfficial/YouTube; @TaylorSwift/YouTube

Drake's bad blood with Kendrick Lamar has Swifties pulling out receipts

rachelkiley

The kings of rap are fighting, and Swifties would like to stay out of it, thank you very much!

In case you haven't been paying close attention, Kendrick Lamar took aim at Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" earlier this month, insinuating that he's the biggest modern rapper and the other two aren't even in competition with him.

J. Cole followed it up with a track of his own that he released and retracted with an apology for suggesting Lamar is "averagin’ one hard verse like every 30 months or somethin.'"

Now, it's Drake's turn.

"Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)" generated debate as to whether it was really a track from the "God's Plan" hitmaker or something created by A.I. when it leaked on Saturday. It hasn't been settled, but some people think Drake referencing Kill Bill in his Instagram stories and then responding to a post from Uma Thurman herself asking if he needs her costume from the film suggests he has, in fact, waded into the feud.

If, at this point, you're wondering what literally any of this has to do with Taylor Swift or her fans, we're getting there.

The Swiftie reference came along when Drake (or A.I. pretending to be Drake, perhaps) took aim at Lamar's guest appearance on major mainstream pop songs, including Swift's "Bad Blood" remix.

“Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties / Top say drop, you better drop and give him 50," he raps.

Mocking Lamar for showing up in one of Swift's songs can be read as insinuating that collaborating with her is embarrassing, but it can also be read as simply being embarrassing that Lamar has to collab with anyone for hits. There's also the insinuation that Lamar's label was taking a big cut of his paychecks, which seems to play into the whole debate.

But bringing up Swift at all had people pointing out that Drake actually did a commercial for Apple in 2016 that features him singing along to one of her songs—the very song Lamar had a verse on, in fact.

Some Drake fans felt that Swifties were missing the point, but other people argued that there's just no way for that line to land without Drake being hypocritical.

Ultimately, the rappers are spitting verses at one another, so Swifties don't need to take this one too seriously.

Then again, any excuse to start recirculating that Drake commercial is hard to pass up.

MusicEntertainmentTaylorSwiftCelebrities
bad blooddiss trackdrakej colekendrick lamarpush upsswiftiestaylor swift
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

