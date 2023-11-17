Canadian rapper Drake may have just come out as bisexual if fans’ interpretations of his lyrics are to be believed.

Last month Drake dropped his eighth studio album For All The Dogs and while there may be 24 tracks, the song “Members Only” has fans putting on their tin foil hats and theorizing about the meaning of the lyrics, according to The Pink News .

One line, in particular, has fans wondering if Drake may have slipped a reference to his sexuality into the track. “Feel like I’m bi ’cause you’re one of the guys, girl,” he sings.

Fans claim that the lyric is hinting that Drake is admitting he’s bisexual, though the very next line makes it clear that was a joke. “All jokes aside, you gon’ wake up the whole east side,” Drake sings.

The line in question could be interpreted as Drake coming out or as him saying that he considered the girl he’s singing about to be “one of the guys.”

While some fans were excited by the potential meaning of the lyric, others were quick to point out that this isn’t the first time the 36-year-old rapper has used LGBTQ+ terms in his songs. In 2021 Drake landed in hot water when fans accused him of fetishizing lesbian relationships in the chorus of “Girls Want Girls” where he sang, “Yeah, talkin’ all the s**t that you done been through. Yeah, say that you a lesbian, girl, me too.”

One believer in the fan theory commented on X (formerly Twitter), "This man Drake said 'feel like I’m bi, cause you’re one of the guys, girl' please it’s right there."

