Scroll To Top
Music

JoJo Siwa's Karma music video blamed for unusual east coast earthquake

JoJo Siwa's 'Karma' music video blamed for unusual east coast earthquake

JoJo Siwa Karma music video
@jojosiwa/YouTube

“Jojo Siwa’s new single ‘Karma’ caused a level 10 c*nt-quake that was felt across the northeast,” one fan wrote.

rachelkiley

JoJo Siwa’s first music video of her new era has arrived — and people definitely have some strong opinions and theories!

The Dance Moms alum has been teasing “Karma” for nearly a month now, very blatantly alluding to this being a shift to a more grown-up era for her, after becoming known as a child for her brightly colored outfits and bouncy personality.

Her Instagram even boasted a content warning for the music video that took up three panels: “The following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers. May contain sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios, and flashing lights.”

On Friday, the arrival of “Karma” ultimately played it about as safe as most people expected. Song lyrics like “If I had a wish, I would’ve never effed around” and “She is a good girl, I think she’s boring / Believe me, twenty minutes later, you’ll be snoring.”

The video itself featured Siwa in an aquatic setting, covered in sparkles and face paint, dancing with girls and falling into the ocean. It’s racked up over two million views on YouTube in just 12 hours, although the primary reaction seems to be one of confusion.

Still, people… definitely had fun responding to it on social media.

@shortbutloud

miss girl whats going on #jojosiwa #karma #musicvideo

Some people even drew in the unusual earthquake that hit the east coast on Friday morning.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MusicEntertainmentJoJoSiwaCelebrities
earthquakejojo siwakarmamusic videoyoutube
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio