JoJo Siwa's 'Karma' music video blamed for unusual east coast earthquake

JoJo Siwa’s first music video of her new era has arrived — and people definitely have some strong opinions and theories!

The Dance Moms alum has been teasing “Karma” for nearly a month now, very blatantly alluding to this being a shift to a more grown-up era for her, after becoming known as a child for her brightly colored outfits and bouncy personality.

Her Instagram even boasted a content warning for the music video that took up three panels: “The following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers. May contain sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios, and flashing lights.”

On Friday, the arrival of “Karma” ultimately played it about as safe as most people expected. Song lyrics like “If I had a wish, I would’ve never effed around” and “She is a good girl, I think she’s boring / Believe me, twenty minutes later, you’ll be snoring.”

The video itself featured Siwa in an aquatic setting, covered in sparkles and face paint, dancing with girls and falling into the ocean. It’s racked up over two million views on YouTube in just 12 hours, although the primary reaction seems to be one of confusion.

Still, people… definitely had fun responding to it on social media.

