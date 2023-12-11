Lil Nas X's Latest Beat Is Making Cheeks Clap — Starting With His Own

If there’s one thing Lil Nas X loves to do, it’s start a conversation and perhaps throw in a little controversy while he’s at it.

In a new video posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account, Nas X shared a little insight into how he created the beat for his new song. And uh, get ready to be blown away.

As perhaps a response to all the hate he’s gotten for his ballad referencing needing God and angels, Nas X opens the video with a big smile and his braided hair pulled into pigtails framing his face.

“I’m Lil Nas X, and this is how I made the beat to my new song,” he said, before noting that “first he went ahead and —”

Farted into the camera.

He then uploaded the fart noise into Logic Pro and started playing around with the pitch. He took us on the journey of the fart, playing around with taking the pitch a little higher first before switching it to a lower register.

The “mad low” range Nas X went for sounded like a deeper chord on the piano, causing his reaction to be “wait the fuck a minute” before deciding to turn the lowered fart into an entire beat for his song.

Although we don’t yet know what exactly this song is, we’re certainly happy to get a glimpse into the song-making process, strange as it may be. We suppose there are worse ways of creating a beat, and we’d be lying if we said this one wasn’t good… or that we were anxiously awaiting the actual drop of it.

While we wait, check out the full video for yourself: