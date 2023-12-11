Scroll To Top
Music

Lil Nas X's Latest Beat Is Making Cheeks Clap — Starting With His Own

Lil Nas X's Latest Beat Is Making Cheeks Clap — Starting With His Own

Lil Nas X Shares Unique Way Of Dropping New Beats​
Twitter

We've heard of pulling thing out of your own a** but never a Grammy.

@andrewjstillman

If there’s one thing Lil Nas X loves to do, it’s start a conversation and perhaps throw in a little controversy while he’s at it.

In a new video posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account, Nas X shared a little insight into how he created the beat for his new song. And uh, get ready to be blown away.

As perhaps a response to all the hate he’s gotten for his ballad referencing needing God and angels, Nas X opens the video with a big smile and his braided hair pulled into pigtails framing his face.

“I’m Lil Nas X, and this is how I made the beat to my new song,” he said, before noting that “first he went ahead and —”

Farted into the camera.

He then uploaded the fart noise into Logic Pro and started playing around with the pitch. He took us on the journey of the fart, playing around with taking the pitch a little higher first before switching it to a lower register.

The “mad low” range Nas X went for sounded like a deeper chord on the piano, causing his reaction to be “wait the fuck a minute” before deciding to turn the lowered fart into an entire beat for his song.

Although we don’t yet know what exactly this song is, we’re certainly happy to get a glimpse into the song-making process, strange as it may be. We suppose there are worse ways of creating a beat, and we’d be lying if we said this one wasn’t good… or that we were anxiously awaiting the actual drop of it.

While we wait, check out the full video for yourself:

From Your Site Articles
MusicVideoLilNasX
nas xtwitterxcontroversynew singlemusicsong makinglil nas xLil Nas X
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

86 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio