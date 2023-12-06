Scroll To Top
Lil Nas X Shuts Down His 'Christian Era' Critics With A Golden Shower Joke, We're Cackling

Lil Nas X Jokes About Peeing On A Nativity Scene
"All I did was post a song about asking God for hope," he said.

@andrewjstillman

Ever since Lil Nas X decided to get on his knees and pray, people have been coming for him about all of his life decisions.

After Nas X posted a video seemingly titled “Angel,” fans have accused the rapper of “mocking Christianity,” especially after he shocked the world with the release of his “Montero” music video in which he gave the devil a lap dance.

Nas X initially clapped back to some haters by reminding them that making Christian music didn’t prevent him from “sucking dick no more” and that he was “allowed to get on his knees for multiple reasons.”

Among the haters was Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson, who commented on the post when Nas X put it up on his Instagram.

“Y’all gone learn to stop playing with God,” he wrote. “God is not to be played with… From shoes with devil signs and devils blood in the shoe sole? We can all change I get it but I feel a way about people making a mockery of Jesus. Do you, live your life. Do what makes you happy but y’al better stop playing with Jesus out here…”

Other comments include people upset with what Nas X wore in the video, as his shirt read, “If God doesn’t exist, then who’s laughing at us?”

Nas X continued his defensive responses by saying, “This is really crazy cuz all I did was post a song about asking God for hope when you feel hopeless and y’all acting like I posted a video of me burning down a church and peeing on a nativity scene.”

We’d be lying if we said we wouldn’t find that at least marginally entertaining.

He also came for the church itself, saying, “It’s really insane how y’all pretend some of our pastors aren’t getting piped down before the Sunday service. Y’all do not know Jesus personally stop trying to gatekeeper him.”

As Nas X’s “Christian era” has just begun, we’ll see how it develops into his music moving forward.

CelebritiesReligionMusic
"montero" music videolil nas xchristian erachristian musicinstagram postlil nas x's jokestyrese gibsonLil Nas X
Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

