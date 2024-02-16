Scroll To Top
Hayley Williams blasts TN GOP's 'blatant racism' over Allison Russell snub

Hayley Williams blasts TN GOP's 'blatant racism' over Allison Russell snub

Hayley Williams; Allison Russell
YouTube @paramore; YouTube @RecordingAcademy

The hypocrisy is way too apparent, and the Paramore singer called it out.

rachelkiley

Paramore is once again proving their allyship with a scathing statement denouncing the Tennessee GOP’s “blatant racism” after an incident in the legislature.

“This week, Rep. Justin Jones put forth resolutions to honor my band, Paramore and another local-to-Nashville artist, Allison Russell, on our recent Grammy wins,” lead singer Hayley Williams explained in a statement to The Tennessean. “House Republicans only let the measure that acknowledged Paramore's win pass. They blocked Allison’s.”

Russell won Best American Roots Performance with her song “Eve Was Black” at this year’s Grammy Awards, and was nominated in three other categories. Paramore received Grammys for Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance.

House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison specifically objected to honoring Russell, with no reason given, while raising no such objection with Paramore.

Russell acknowledged the controversy earlier this week, saying that she “[takes] it as a compliment” that the Tennessee GOP shot the resolution down.

Attention was also drawn to the fact that both Russell and Williams have been vocal against the GOP, and specifically their attempts to pass anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the state. So if blocking Russell had been related to that and only that, it would have made sense for Paramore to have received the same treatment.

In her statement, Williams went on to praise Russell for her music and songwriting abilities, noting that she also performed at the Grammys with Joni Mitchell.

“Oh, she is also Black. She's a brilliant Black woman. The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind,” she wrote. “Thank you to Allison Russell for using your voice and artistry to band people together, not tear them apart. CONGRATS on your incredible Grammy night.”


MusicPoliticsEntertainment
allison russellgopgrammy awardshayley williamsparamoretennessee
