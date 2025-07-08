Hormona Lisa reveals the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17 girls she doesn't like

Hormona Lisa has no problem keeping it all the way real.
The recent RuPaul's Drag Race alum put her heart on her sleeve the entire competition and has shown her relatable personality on social media since the season began.
Lisa has opened up on her journey as a trans woman from the South, autism diagnosis, and even enjoys sharing adorable recipe videos online that fans can't get enough of.
The queen is also staying booked and busy since filming wrapped. She recently starred alongside Lana Ja'Rae and Crystal Envy at the WorldPride SADBrunch in Washington, D.C. and dished on her time vying for the season 17 crown.
"I wouldn't say I slayed it, [but] I did my best and I had a good time! That's the only thing I can control [is] having a good time, but I was never going to win," Lisa tells PRIDE.
During the LaLaPaRuZa, the adorable queen was eliminated the first round after losing to Lydia B. Kollins during their lip sync to Liza Minelli's "Liza with a Z." However, it turns out that Lisa didn't even know the words to any of the other songs.
"Words are hard! I would love to say I threw it, but [in] reality, I just suck. Lydia [B. Kollins] needed the money more than I did so I thought, 'Let me throw this for my sister!'"
Lisa also received some harsh criticism from her sisters and fans online for unveiling so many of her reveals very early in the lip sync.
"I'm autistic, so it's a sensory thing that I didn't think about. I knew I was going to be sitting on the couch and I didn't want to have everything on and be uncomfortable. Let me just get it off now and go sit on the couch and be comfortable! I panicked, y'all! People panic!"
The biggest gag is that Lisa didn't even want to spend too much time with her season 17 sisters when it came time to reunite and film the LaLaPaRuZa and season finale.
"I hate the girls, so I didn't want to be there! I like half of them. I don't like Joella. I don't like Lucky [Starzzz]. I like Lexi [Love] now. I'm just kidding! I appreciate them all."
Fans can follow Hormona Lisa on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.