Here's Why Jon Hamm Had A 'Dedicated Nippleologist' On New Season Of Fargo

Jon Hamm
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

If that isn't reason enough to watch the new season, then what is?

rachelkiley

A new season of Noah Hawley’s Fargo anthology series begins today, and we’ve already got something to focus in on—Jon Hamm’s nipples.

Okay, to be perfectly honest, they’re not actually his nipples. Let’s back up.

In the trailer for season five, we’re introduced to the latest cast of characters to grace the dark comedy series, including a dangerous and corrupt sheriff by the name of Roy Tillman, played by Hamm. We meet Tillman in a hot tub, which puts his nipple piercings on full display.

During the premiere screening and panel of the show, Hamm spoke about the piercings, revealing the secrets behind how they came to be.

“I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples,” he said. “The crew doesn’t get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist.”

Hawley joked that the reason for Tillman’s nipple piercings is that “We all live in Tiger King America,” while co-star Juno Temple expressed her shock at Hamm getting a set of fully fake nipples just for the gag.

From the trailer alone, though, it does help give an idea of exactly who his character is from the jump—and adds to the general vibe of eccentricity that always contributes to the building blocks of what anything Fargo will ultimately be.

For those hoping to see more of Hamm’s faux nipples, season 5 (which also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joe Keery) premieres on FX Tuesday night, with new episodes available on Hulu the following day.

Check out the trailer below!

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

