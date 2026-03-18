From left: Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, David Tennant, and Bonnie Wright. Fred Duval/Shutterstock; Ron Adar/Shutterstock; Eugene Powers/Shutterstock; DFree/Shutterstock Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been spreading TERF rhetoric for years, making her anti-trans views everyone else’s business as she spreads hate online, and even donated money to support the long-running legal saga that ended in the U.K. Supreme Court doing real harm to trans women when it decided to define women based on biological sex. Rowling’s transphobic rhetoric dates back to 2018 when she started claiming that trans women are “men in dresses” on social media. She has continued to be outspoken in her anti-trans views since then, going so far as to attack cisgender women athletes online, claiming they are transgender, and putting her money where her mouth is by financially backing anti-trans causes. Rowling’s near-constant deluge of outspoken anti-trans views has inspired many of the stars of the Harry Potter franchise to speak out against her , including everyone from Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne, and David Tennant. So here are all of the stars who have spoken out against Rowling, and a few who have sadly defended her transphobia.

Daniel Radcliffe Fred Duval/Shutterstock Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has been speaking out against Rowling’s transphobic comments for years — including issuing a statement through the Trevor Project saying “transgender women are women." Last year in an interview with the Atlantic he took the opportunity to let fans know that he doesn’t agree with Rowling’s views on trans women and how “sad” it makes him that she could do this after creating a “deeply empathetic” world with her novels. “I’d worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years and it would have seemed like, I don’t know, immense cowardice to me to not say something,” Radcliffe told the Atlantic. “I wanted to try and help people that had been negatively affected by the comments. And to say that if those are Jo’s views, then they are not the views of everybody associated with the ‘Potter’ franchise.”

Emma Watson DFree/Shutterstock After Rowling published her five-point essay on trans activism, Emma Watson — who played Hermione and once sported a “Trans rights are human rights” T-shirt — took to X (formerly Twitter) to let her fans know she vehemently disagreed with Rowling’s stance. "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” she wrote. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.” In an interview on “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast Watson was asked again about Rowling's views and the author's statement that she would "never forgive" the actors for their stance on trans rights, and the actress gave a nuanced response. “I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” Watson said. “I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish. To come back to our earlier thing — I just don’t think these things are either or. I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”

Rupert Grint Sam Aronov/Shutterstock Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint has not been quiet about his thoughts on Rowling’s transphobia. He released an initial statement back in 2020 alongside Radcliffe and Watson, but has continued to speak out since then. "I am hugely grateful (for) everything that she's done. I think that she's extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are genius. But yeah, I think also you can have huge respect for someone and still disagree with things like that.” He continued, ”I think to stay silent would have spoke. Sometimes, silence is even louder. I felt like I had to because I think it was important to."

Eddie Redmayne Fred Duval/Shutterstock Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne released a statement back in 2020 condemning Rowling’s anti-trans views. “As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” his statement read. “I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Bonnie Wright Ron Adar/Shutterstock Back in 2020, when Rowling first started ramping up her trans hate, Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright posted her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). “If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Trans women are women. I see and love you,” she wrote. Then in 2022, in an interview with The Sunday Times , she said she still held the same views as before but wasn’t interested in continuing to talk about it. “I made that comment then and I still stand with that same feeling,” she says, “but it’s got to the point where I prefer not to comment more. It’s a subject outside of my input.”

Katie Leung Clive Watkins/Shutterstock When Harry Potter readers started complaining about the lack of racial and ethnic diversity in the franchise and how lazy Cho Chang’s name is, Katie Leung (who played Cho) wrote on X (formerly Twitter),” So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes…” but instead of sharing her opinion on the name, she instead linked to organizations helping the Black trans community as a subtle dig at Rowling’s hateful views, The Independent reported.

Chris Rankin s_bukley/Shutterstock In 2021, Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the franchise, responded to Rowling’s anti-trans statements in an interview with the Eastern Daily Press . “I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+-focused and I raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust on a regular basis,” he said. “A lot of my family are members of the community. It is a huge part of my life and I think, by saying that, you can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect.” He continued, “What is important to highlight is that, when a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them. It is damaging to them to say otherwise.”

Harry Melling Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock In an interview with The Independent in 2022, Dudley Dursley actor Hary Melling said that his views on trans rights are very simple. ”I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, to me, is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men. Every single person has the right to choose who they are and to identify themselves as what's true to themselves," he said. "I don't want to join the debate of pointing fingers and saying, 'That's right, that's wrong,' because I don't think I'm the correct spokesperson for that," added Melling. "But I do believe that everybody has the right to choose."

David Tennant Eugene Powers/Shutterstock David Tennant, who played Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter, has had a long-standing feud with Rowling because he is a staunch supporter of trans rights, and Rowling can’t stop expressing her transphobic views and financially supporting anti-trans causes. Tennant has openly supported trans rights over and over again, including wearing a trans ally T-shirt reading, "You will have to go through me,” and speaking out against anti-trans UK politicians, but last month he made a subtle jab directly at Rowling and her upcoming Harry Potter TV series. When asked if he was going to act in the upcoming show, he responded, "I mean, they're great stories. I feel like my contribution has probably been made. I'm told there's an executive producer who doesn't love me on that show,” Metro reported.

Nick Frost Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage Nick Frost, who is taking over as Hagrid for the HBO series, made it clear that he disagrees with Rowling's anti-trans beliefs. In an interview with The Observer when asked about the topic he said: “She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape, or form.” He is aware of the backlash that the show is receiving but when asked if he's hopeful it will blow over he said, “Maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves.”

Stephen Fry Stephen Fry attends the premiere of "Treasure" during the 2024 Tribeca Festival for at Village East Cinema on June 08, 2024 in New York City. John Nacion/WireImage Stephen Fry, who narrated all seven of the Harry Potter audiobooks in the UK, spoke out against his former friend in 2025, suggesting she has been “radicalised by TERFs” and calling her a "lost cause." "She started to make these peculiar statements and had very strong, difficult views,” he said during a live taping of The Show People Podcast in London. “She seemed to kick a hornet’s nest of transphobia that has been entirely destructive.” Fry admitted that he disagrees “profoundly with her” on the subject of trans rights, and lamented the person he once considered a friend. “I am sorry because I always liked her company,” he said. “I found her charming, funny and interesting and then this thing happened and it completely altered the way she talks and engages with the world now.”

It's complicated...

John Lithgow DFree/Shutterstock John Lithgow, who has been cast as Dumbledore in the planned eight-season-long Harry Potter TV series, has both spoken out against Rowling’s transphobia and expressed that it “upsets” him when people tell him he should quit the project, and said in a New York Times interview that he knows that “every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life this will come up.” “It was a hard decision,” he told Variety when talking about deciding to keep his position. “It made me uncomfortable and unhappy that people insisted I walk away from the job. I chose not to do that.” But he was also vocal in his disagreement with Rowling’s anti-trans views. “I take the subject extremely seriously,” he said. “She has created this amazing canon for young people and it has jumped into the consciousness of the society. It’s about good versus evil, kindness versus cruelty. I find her views ironic and inexplicable. I’ve never met her, she’s not really involved in this production at all. But the people who are, are remarkable.”

Jason Isaacs Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the original Harry Potter films, did not outright support or condemn Rowling, but instead opted to support trans rights. In an interview with Vulture, when asked about Rowling's frequent anti-trans screeds online, Issacs first met the question with confusion, asking, “You’re asking me to be Jo’s spokesperson and unpack what’s going on in Jo’s head?” He went on to say he barely knows her, sharing that the two only met briefly for about two minutes. “People want me to talk about JK Rowling’s attitude to trans people all the time. And initially, I went, ‘I don’t know her well enough, and I’m a straight white man in late middle age, and it’s not for me to opine on feminist and trans issues.'” He then went on to discuss his support of the trans community. “I championed this fabulous trans comedian, Jordan Gray, and wrote about her, and I suddenly became a poster boy for trans rights,” he recalled, adding that some interpreted the move as “me putting the knife into Jo, and it wasn’t.” He went on to say he doesn't understand who she is on social media, "a place where people scream abuse at each other,” and that he felt that was true of a lot of people. He finished by saying that while he feels it's not his discussion as a cis man to have, "but if there’s a vote, I know which side I’ll be voting.”

Stars who have defended JK Rowling



Jim Broadbent Fred Duval/Shutterstock In 2023, Horace Slughorn actor Jim Broadbent told The Telegraph about the backlash against Rowling, “I think J.K. Rowling is amazing. I haven’t had to confront [the backlash] myself, but I would support her in that, I think, if it came to it.”

Robbie Coltrane Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane may be best known for playing a gentle giant, but he came to Rowling’s defense back in 2020 when the Harry Potter author started spewing anti-trans hate. "I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended," Coltrane said in interview with Radio Times when asked about the allegations of transphobia that are being pointed at Rowling. "They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, 'Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.'"

Tom Felton In 2022, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton acted as though he didn’t know anything about Rowling’s transphobic views in an interview with The Independent . Then, in 2025, he tried to claim that he still wasn’t aware of her transphobia in a red-carpet interview with Variety, where he said he wasn’t “attuned” to the controversy surrounding the author and then expressed gratitude for everything his Harry Potter fame has brought him. “The only thing I always remind myself is that I have been lucky enough to travel the world. Here I am in New York, and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter,” he said. “She’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

Ralph Fiennes Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock Ralph Fiennes played the Harry Potter franchise’s main villain Voldemort and has also been an outspoken supporter of Rowling and her hateful views. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2021, Fiennes complained about “cancel culture” and voiced his frustration about the way Rowling was being treated. "I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her," Fiennes said. "I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing."

Helena Bonham Carter DFree/Shutterstock Living up to her role as villain Bellatrix Lestrange, Helena Bonham Carter defended Rowling's anti-trans views back in 2022 in an interview with the Sunday Times . “It’s horrendous, a load of bollocks,” said Bonham Carter. “I think she has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything – that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience.”