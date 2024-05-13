The long twisting saga of Marvel's Agatha spinoff just got another twist, or rather a new title.

Today Marvel announced that the series formally known as Agatha: Darkhold Diaries... formally known as Agatha: Coven of Chaos... formally known as Agatha: House of Harkness... is now to be known as Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe.

Well, technically Marvel posted the new logo then quickly deleted it. Do we smell a marketing stunt? Maybe. But we must talk about this new title. We thought this series was already peak camp with the casting of nothing but gays and gay icons including Kathryn Hahn as the eponymous Agatha Harnkness, plus Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke. But now this title and the vibe tell us everything we know to guarantee we will be SEATED!

What else do we know about the forthcoming series? Mostly the plot has been kept under wraps but LuPone did spill a few secrets last year while they were guesting on The View. “It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair. I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [their] familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke,” she dished at the time. She also confirmed that Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn would also be taking on witchy roles in the series. As for Locke's role, we still don't have confirmation but its rumored that he will be starring as Billy Maximoff , a.k.a. Wiccan, the son of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. If that's true, its worth noting that Billy is canonically gay in the comics and would help Locke realize one of his life-long dreams of playing the first queer Disney prince or Marvel superhero “Putting your energy into something is never gonna harm a situation. With Marvel, I was very determined to get the part,” he told Entertainment Weekly last summer. “I had never been that determined about anything before, which I think meant that I was putting my energy into it. But I also think I’ve just been one of the luckiest people in the world in the last two years.” And we were treated to a behind-the-scenes tease last fall.