Meet The Queer Cast Of Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge"

Here's to hoping at least one of them takes the crown -- and the cash!

Instagram.com @dashkatz @dariusthebarbarian @paulbunyan_ish

The long-anticipated Squid Game: The Challenge TV show on Netflix has finally hit the airwaves, albeit with some controversy along the way in regard to the set conditions while filming.

The competition reality show is based on the original South Korean drama of the same name, wherein contestants are pitted against each other through grueling (and oftentimes fatal) challenges as they compete for the grand prize.

While no one on the reality show has actually died, the 456 contestants on the show have served some realness, including a fierce real-life "Red Light, Green Light" game popularized in the original show.

Out of the almost 500 people participating in the show, a handful of queer contenders have made a splash, a few of whom are actually doing quite well in the competition so far.

Although we're only five episodes into the season, here's a look at all the LGBTQ+ contestants we know about.