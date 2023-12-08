Scroll To Top
TV

Squid Game The Challenge Winner Still Hasn't Gotten Her $4.56M Prize

'Squid Game The Challenge' Winner Still Hasn't Gotten Her $4.56M Prize

Mai Whalen and the Squid Game: The Challenge logo
Courtesy of Netflix

"I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire," Mai said. "She me the money!"

The first season of Squid Game: The Challenge may have ended in February, but winner Mai Whelan still hasn't seen a dime of her $4.56 million prize.

The fierce competitor beat out 455 competitors on the Netflix show based on the South Korean thriller series that took the world by storm in 2021.

"I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire," Whelan told The Times. "Show me the money!"

The competition-based reality show ended 10 months ago, but the finale episode only aired on Netflix on December 6, which may account for the delay in the 55-year-old immigration adjudicator's enormous payday.

After 16 intense days of filming, Whelan's win finally came down to a game of rock, paper, and scissors against fellow competitor Phill Cain. A source close to production told People that the winner knew she would only receive the prize fund once the season one finale aired.

While Whelan may not have a bank account brimming with Netflix money, she already splurged on a new haircut, Ralph Lauren dress, and Jimmy Choo shoes for a Squid Game event, according to The Times. "I still have buyer's remorse from that, but I think it's well-deserved," she said.

Whalen has plans to give some of her winnings to charity and buy a home in a retirement community. "We don't know where yet, and we are happy with where we are," she explained. "We live on the water. It's very peaceful."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Whelan explained that her charitable plans include "sponsoring kids receiving education and helping the elderly with their basic needs and health care. And also the wildlife and the climate."

"I think those are very important to how we see the world so that way we can live in it and enjoy it for everybody, not just us at the present moment," she shared.

Squid Game: The Challenge is now streaming in full on Netflix.

From Your Site Articles
TVNetflixEntertainment
mai whelansquid gamesquid game: the challengenetflixprize moneystreamingnetflix seriesreality tv
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

86 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio