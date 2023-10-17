'Willow' Star Warwick Davis Slams Disney+ For Removing Series From Streaming

Willow may have been quietly canceled and removed from Disney+ earlier this year, but the frustration over those decisions has yet to fade — even for Warwick Davis.

David, who starred as the titular character in both the original cult classic and the decades-later follow-up, took to Twitter over the weekend to slam Disney for the “embarrassing” choice to straight-up delete the show from streaming entirely.

“I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made,” he wrote. “Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can’t watch the series any more?”