Willow Star Warwick Davis Slams Disney+ For Removing Series From Streaming

Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman and Ruby Cruz
Lucasfilm

Davis called the decision "embarrassing."

rachelkiley

Willow may have been quietly canceled and removed from Disney+ earlier this year, but the frustration over those decisions has yet to fade — even for Warwick Davis.

David, who starred as the titular character in both the original cult classic and the decades-later follow-up, took to Twitter over the weekend to slam Disney for the “embarrassing” choice to straight-up delete the show from streaming entirely.

“I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made,” he wrote. “Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can’t watch the series any more?”

Willow the series premiered at the end of November last year, with its eight-episode season wrapping up in mid-January. The sapphic love story between a princess (Ruby Cruz) and her knight (Erin Kellyman) at the show’s center earned it a rabid fanbase, although it quickly fell victim to the same fate as just about every other queer female-led show on streaming these days, getting canceled by March of this year.

At the time, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan held out hope for the future of the series, saying it had already been developed and written, and that the “cancelation” was simply the cast being released from their contracts—which is generally not a good sign, but not necessarily the same death sentence in streaming as it is in network TV.

However, just two months later, Disney added insult to injury by yanking the show from its platform entirely. Critics of the decision derided it for denying the show a chance to find its audience, as there is now no way for anyone to legally watch the series, through streaming, video on demand, or DVD; after just a few short months in the world, it was fully hidden away from potential and existing viewers.

It’s no wonder Davis is unhappy about it.

