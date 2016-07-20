15 Stunning, Sensual Portraits of Men from Photographer Luke Austin

Courtesy of Luke Austin
Luke Austin is a photographer from Los Angeles who has caught the eye of several popular publications including PAPER magazine. With more than 129k followers on Instagram, it's clear Austin's work is gaining serious traction. In an interview with PAPER magazine, he revealed his passion for shooting "regular guys."
The photos are beautiful, feature a diverse group of men, and are sure to brighten your day!
to see more of Austin's photos (including some NSFW portraits), visit his website at Luke Austin Photo.